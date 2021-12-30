Video: Details of November officer-involved shooting in Greenville Co. released, sheriff clears deputies

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff said an internal investigation shows his deputies didn’t do anything wrong when they fired at a man who reportedly shot one of their deputies.

It all happened near a construction site in early November. Now, deputies have released bodycam footage of what unfolded.

We previously reported Oscar Rene Martinez Munoz, 48, of Greenville, was facing charges after deputies claim he was involved in an incident on Nov. 15 just before 2 a.m on Hammett and Victor streets.

In the bodycam video released Thursday, Lt. Ryan Flood said deputies are seen patrolling a construction site when they noticed a truck with a driver inside.

“As the deputies approach the truck to further their investigation, the driver suddenly began moving forward through the construction site. Deputies ordered the driver to stop,” Lt Ryan Flood said with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

As deputies approached the truck, Lt. Flood said the driver started moving forward and then reversed, nearly crashing into a deputy.

Then, Lt. Flood said the driver fired a round through the passenger’s side window that was rolled down, hitting a deputy. Deputies then fired back. The driver was not hit.

Deputies said the driver took off down the road. Within moments, his vehicle was spotted up the street but Lt. Flood said the driver started to turn back towards the deputies and more shots were fired.

Eventually, deputies were able to arrest the driver who has been identified as Oscar Rene Martinez Munoz.

He has been charged with:

3 counts of attempted murder

possession of a weapon during a violent crime

possession of a firearm by an illegal alien

Following an internal investigation, Greenville County’s Sheriff, Hobart Lewis said his deputies are clear of any wrongdoing.

“Investigators concluded that their actions to use deadly force were justified under our policy,” said Sheriff, Lewis.

SLED is continuing their investigation.

The deputy who was shot is still recovering.

