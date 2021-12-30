Anton’s Law promised to make Maryland police disciplinary records public, but in reality transparency has been slow or non-existent

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are reminding you to slow down and move over when you approach emergency vehicles with their hazard lights flashing. Thursday is Scott’s Law Day, in memory of CFD Lieutenant Scott Gillen, who was killed by a drunk driver 21 years ago today while assisting at a crash scene, on the Dan Ryan. ISP said “Scott’s Law” crashes are up this year over last. Twenty-two state police squad cars have been hit this year. That’s up over 15 from 2020. If you violate Scott’s Law on a first offense, you face a fine of between $250 and $10,000. If someone is injured, your license could be suspended anywhere from six months to two years.

12 DAYS AGO