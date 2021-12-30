Anton’s Law promised to make Maryland police disciplinary records public, but in reality transparency has been slow or non-existent

More than 400 Marylanders have died from COVID-19 since early December, according to data released from the Department of Health on Tuesday. The information on deaths was released for the first time since a Dec. 4 cyberattack took many of Maryland’s COVID surveillance statistics offline. The 415 deaths since...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are reminding you to slow down and move over when you approach emergency vehicles with their hazard lights flashing.
Thursday is Scott’s Law Day, in memory of CFD Lieutenant Scott Gillen, who was killed by a drunk driver 21 years ago today while assisting at a crash scene, on the Dan Ryan.
ISP said “Scott’s Law” crashes are up this year over last. Twenty-two state police squad cars have been hit this year. That’s up over 15 from 2020.
If you violate Scott’s Law on a first offense, you face a fine of between $250 and $10,000. If someone is injured, your license could be suspended anywhere from six months to two years.
The Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission released its proposed state legislative map Monday evening — and by Wednesday afternoon, members of the public weighed in on how the proposal would affect their home districts. Much of the testimony at Wednesday’s public hearing revolved around granular details of individual districts. Del....
The Illinois State Police are reminding drivers to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles and any vehicle with flashing lights as today is Scott’s Law Day. “Today is Scott’s Law Day, please take a moment to reflect on why this law was created,” the Island Lake Police Department said on Thursday.
A leader in a so-called “Vaccine Police” group has set off on a journey around the US, where he says he will attempt to arrest Louisiana's Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards. The man in question, Christopher Key, has been a key figure within the fringe anti-vax group, having already staged a series of elaborate stunts earlier this year. This time, however, Mr Key appears to be armed with a flamethrower and a fake police badge as he sets out on his mission to arrest the politician, seemingly over his enforcement of Covid-19 vaccine mandates. In a conversation with The Daily...
Amid a statewide rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations — and a growing testing positivity rate — several Baltimore County schools will move their lessons online during the first week of January. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
Lisa Brannigan Rodvien hopes her track record of working toward necessary upgrades in Anne Arundel County in the past four years on the Anne Arundel County Council will inspire her constituents to return her to her District 6 seat. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
A cadre of Baltimore’s political leaders stands behind City School CEO Sonja Santelises’ decision to keep schools open in face of an increasing clamor from teachers and parents to shut school buildings. At a news conference Monday morning, a half dozen political leaders joined Santelises to underscore the need to keep schools open in the face of the rapidly spreading omicron variant of the ...
No lawyer wants to hear those words about their law firm. But across the country, those words have been repeated time and again. How often? The ABA’s 2021 Legal Technology Survey Report tells us that 25% of respondents said that their law firms had a breach “at some time.” That’s a big percentage. Most law firms are ill-prepared for responding to a data breach with only 36% reporting that they have an Incident Response Plan (IRP). Understandably, 80% of law firms with 100+ attorneys do have an IRP.
A California high school superintendent said she and her colleagues have faced “daily” death threats after launching an investigation into a photo that showed several students sporting swastikas and Nazi symbols.A photo that began circulating on social media in December last year showed eight white students with thick, black swastikas and other Nazi symbols painted onto their torsos, reported Insider.The students also appeared to be holding alcoholic beverages and were apparently at a house party.Wheatland Union High School district superintendent Nicole Newman, in a video message uploaded to Facebook on 31 December, said she and her team were investigating the...
Mark Francis Grasso, a Baltimore County attorney and musician who played guitar and violin at local venues, died of complications of non-small cell lung cancer on Dec. 15 at Stella Maris Hospice. The Perry Hall resident was 67. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
While Maryland health officials weren’t reporting COVID-19 data on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the state’s metrics were soaring to nearly unprecedented heights, according to the state’s online data. By Sunday, the seven-day average positivity rate had reached 26.09%, nearly equaling levels from the beginning of the pandemic, when tests were very scarce. The rate could be an indication ...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are reminding you to slow down and move over when you approach emergency vehicles with their hazard lights flashing. Thursday is Scott’s Law Day, in memory of CFD Lieutenant Scott Gillen, who was killed by a drunk driver 21 years ago today while assisting at a crash scene, on the Dan Ryan.
The Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission released its proposed state legislative map Monday evening — and by Wednesday afternoon, members of the public weighed in on how the proposal would affect their home districts. Much of the testimony at Wednesday’s public hearing revolved around granular details of individual districts. Del....
Comments / 0