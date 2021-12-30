MIgrating a VM image from High SIerra to a machine running Moneray

I have recently got my vSphere environment mostly setup and talking, with one strange exception. I have a laptop and a desktop both plugged into my ESXi host's 4 port NIC. Whichever computer is plugged into port 1 can login to vSphere using 99.0.0.13 (the original management network), whereas the second computer gets to hit 99.0.0.14 (Management2). What is strange is that tho both portgroups are setup exactly the same (as best I can tell), only the machine hitting 99.0.0.14 can ping any of the VMs. The other machine can do admin work and console in, but not ping. The problem is tied to the original Management network, since swapping physical ports results in the computers swapping pingability. Of course, everything is set to promiscuous.
