Family Relationships

A 7-Item Checklist To Make Family Camping Fun For Kids

travelexperta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamping is a fun way of spending quality time with your family during school breaks. It has lots of activities involved, including a road trip, and it’s a perfect opportunity to create lasting memories with your loved ones. And whether you are craving adventure or hoping for a simple camping trip,...

travelexperta.com

The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
Upworthy

Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic

The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
yorkpa.org

Indoor Fun For Kids

Trying to keep the kiddos busy this winter without having to shiver in the cold? We have you covered with plenty of places to hang out, have fun, and keep toasty warm in York County. Keystone Kidspace. York’s legacy of making is alive and well at Keystone Kidspace. This new,...
pix11.com

Future of Play: Entertain kids with fun, educational experiments

Beat winter break boredom with some fun, educational experiments to entertain your kids while they’re home from school. Spin Master, the children’s entertainment company behind “Paw Patrol,” kinetic sand and Rubix Cube, has developed a new website called “Future of Play.”. It’s full of free...
communityjournal.net

Family Fun: This Christmas

Christmas is here! For many of us, it’s time to celebrate with family. It’s time to eat together, laugh together, and make new memories. Aside from the food, bonding games are the best during the holidays. Need ideas on fun games? Here’s a few.
cbslocal.com

Fun STEM Projects For Your Kids With SpinMaster!

The kids are home from school for a little while longer, and if they're already bored with those gifts they received, we have a few ideas! Vanessa Raponi, product development engineer at Spin Master, joins John and Courtney with some easy kids projects!
pasadenanow.com

Eight Fun New Year’s Resolutions for Kids

New Year’s resolutions aren’t just for adults! The New Year is a wonderful time to teach your child the importance of setting goals, being responsible, and following through on commitments. If you’re stumped on resolutions that your child can make (and keep), check out our ideas for New Year’s resolutions for kids below.
Popular Mechanics

The 7 Best Swinging Camp Chairs

After a full day in nature, few things are more comfortable than coming back to your campsite, changing into warm clothing, and relaxing in your camp chair. Of course, it’s the overall experience that’s comfortable. The camp chairs themselves, well, that’s where there’s usually room for improvement. But swinging camp chairs that allow you to rock or recline in them can be the answer, making them one of our favorite pieces of camping gear. Rather than forcing you to sit in one spot for hours, swinging chairs allow you to shift your weight in multiple ways, which can help ease strain on your back, rear, and knees. They can be a bit more expensive than traditional camp chairs, but they're also more versatile. If you spend a lot of time on the sidelines, tailgating, car camping, or hanging at the beach, you’ll likely appreciate the extra comfort afforded by chairs with a little more movement. These are our favorite swinging camp chairs, starting at under $70.
thevistapress.com

The Fun Holiday Quiz for You & Family

TR Robertson –How much do you know about the upcoming December Holiday Season? Here is a fun quiz for you and the family to test your knowledge about a variety of areas surrounding the December Holidays. Answers at the bottom of the quiz but try to guess as many as you can to see how you will do before you look at the answers. This quiz was put together by David Cohea, Editor of “Remind Magazine”. Have Fun and Good Luck.
momjunction.com

15 Best Fun Cooking Games For Kids

While some children enjoy their mealtime, others may be fussy with their food. They play, get deviated, talk or watch TV while eating to deviate themselves from eating. To avoid such situations, you can get them involved in cooking. Playing cooking games for kids can help tickle their taste buds. As they learn more about different flavors and textures, they tend to start enjoying the cooking process.
momjunction.com

20 Camp Songs For Kids To Sing Around The Campfire

Camping, the word itself, is enough to cause a lot of excitement for the kids. A camp is all about engaging in fun activities. What doubles the joy at camping, camp songs. This summer, when the sun is setting down, gather around the campfire and have oodles of fun singing the best camp songs. These songs are usually quite entertaining and easy to follow.
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn-area agencies team up to make Christmas merry for 37 kids, families

The Assistance League® of Greater Placer worked recently with Mercy Projects and the Placer Community Foundation to help provide a merrier Christmas for the children and families who are moving into the North Auburn Housing Complex at DeWitt. Funding totaling $2,000 was provided by the foundation to purchase gifts...
A-Town Daily News

Fun and eco-friendly winter activities for kids

– When it’s cold out, there’s a tendency to bundle up and stay inside. In addition to movie marathons and reading books, here are a few fun ideas to stay entertained indoors with your kids. Reuse paper to make snowflakes. Have any old handouts from school? Reuse paper...
thenewera-online.com

Pheasant Family fun day held

Pheasant Family fun day, a school tradition that has become an essential part of the students and staff members in the Parker School District. This year’s Pheasant Family fun day was held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, a day filled with fun activities for elementary students and high school students to break up the routine of school before Christmas break.
Portsmouth Herald

Shelf Life: Making your 2022 checklist? Get inspired at the library

Check! Check! Check! I love planning, mostly because it involves a checklist. There is such satisfaction in checking off an item on a “to do” list. Sometimes, if I realize I’ve completed a task that wasn’t on my list, I’ll add it just to be able to check it off. This part of the year is a unique in-between time of endings and new beginnings, and is the perfect opportunity to take stock of achievements, identify areas of your life you wish were a bit different, and make plans for a fresh start in the new year ahead.
citysuntimes.com

Family Fun in the Courtyard

Scottsdale’s one-of-a-kind entertainment destination, Arizona Boardwalk, presents the first of its 2022 festivals in its outdoor courtyard this January. The free line-up includes family-friendly meet-and-greets with costumed characters, animal guests, live performances, and more. Here is a look at Arizona Boardwalk’s upcoming events:. January 2: Family Fun Winterfest.
travelexperta.com

Fun Activities to Indulge in While Solo Traveling

Solo Travel can be an exhilarating experience full of surprises and wonderment. You get to learn a lot about yourself while traveling alone. The possibilities are exciting! You can undoubtedly have a more wholesome travel experience and be nourished on a soul level. Before you plan your solo travel itinerary,...
travelexperta.com

Give Your Toddler Wings of Imagination With Functional and Gorgeous Room

The toddlers are full of curiosity, energy and are always exploring something. This age demands personal space where you can interact with them. A space for playing, studying, and learning is vital for overall development. Fortunately, you can turn your extra room into this space or create partitions in the...
Chicago Parents

Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Caledonia, Wisconsin Offers Immersive Family Fun

You’ve always suspected that a visit to Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in nearby Caledonia, Wisconsin would thrill every member of your family, and now you have proof. “We are so excited that we won the 2021 Camp Resort of the Year award, which is the most prestigious accolade a Jellystone Park can win,” says Bridget Bender, Brand Strategy Manager and Co-owner of the resort and its sister venue Bear Paw Beach & Adventure Island.
CALEDONIA, WI

