After picking up his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Talladega this past fall, Brandon Brown found himself in an awkward predicament following the he birth of the "Let's Go Brandon" chant that roped the independent driver from Virginia into the political sphere, a development that he had recently lamented as hurting his career. Now, the saga continues off the track with the matter of whether or not NASCAR will sign off on a potential full season of sponsorship for him.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO