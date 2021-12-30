ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timeline for AMD's $35 Billion Xilinx Acquisition Slips to Q1 2022

By Paul Alcorn
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AMD's $35 billion acquisition of Xilinx is now expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, which is a few months after AMD and Xilinix's originally proposed closing of the deal before the end of 2021. AMD has cleared regulatory hurdles in all relevant agencies except China's SAMR....

