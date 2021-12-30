State gains more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday

As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics. While the country is dealing with the newest coronavirus outbreak caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci reassured those who are vaccinated and boosted that they will be protected from serious illness. However, the country's top infectious-disease specialist joined other public health authorities around the country in warning the millions of people who haven't been vaccinated that they are "very vulnerable" to infection from the country's newly prevalent COVID-19 variant.

