49ers take playoff hopes into home finale vs. Texans

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
Moments after his exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc.”
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped New York with a 28-24 win over the Jets, but they will board their team flight home short a player. In the third quarter, star wideout Antonio Brown took off his shoulder pads, his shirt and other equipment before exiting the field in a strange manner.
Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
Antonio Brown stripped his uniform off and left the field in a surreal scene during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game on Sunday, and we may now know what set him off. According to Bucs radio sideline reporter TJ Rives, Brown was benched by Bruce Arians prior to quitting...
When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had a very “Gronk” response when asked about Antonio Brown’s early exit on Sunday. Per Megan Gailey, Gronkowski responded, “I dunno I was out there smashing my head against 300 pound linemen.”. Antonio Brown left the field of play on the...
Dec. 28 was the first day that NFL teams could contact assistant coaches from other organizations to fill any head coaching vacancies. The Jacksonville Jaguars did not waste any time requesting to speak with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn early that morning. This is...
Sunday afternoon is a big one for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys, 11-4 on the season, are set to host the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dallas has its eyes on a top seed in the NFC playoff picture. Arizona is looking to get...
The 49ers would like to recoup some assets if they trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but there’s a scenario where Garoppolo might prefer being released outright. Look, it’s impossible to gauge what’s going through San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s mind right now and heading into the offseason. And he’s certainly receiving some hefty advice from his agent, Don Yee, as to how he should handle the business side of his relationship with the Niners.
Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Cincinnati Bengals on a last-second field goal on Sunday afternoon, as Zac Taylor’s team clinched the AFC North. It was a tough day all around for Andy Reid’s team. Following the game, head coach Andy Reid announced some pretty crushing injury...
We do not know yet if Sunday marked Russell Wilson’s final game in Seattle as a member of the Seahawks. If it was, the quarterback went out in memorable fashion. The Seahawks ended their home schedule with a 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions, with Wilson throwing for 236 yards and four touchdowns. After the win, Wilson was the last player off the field, and stopped to sign a number of autographs on his way to the locker room.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was not benched. Instead, his vaccination status came back to haunt him. Yes, vaccinated individuals can still get COVID-19, but the likelihood of being infected is far greater when said person opts out of that defense system. Cousins has opted not to get vaccinated, which while his choice, also gives Vikings fans the right to be angry with him for missing a relatively large moment in their season.
On Saturday afternoon, the college football world welcomed in the New Year with an incredible slate of bowl games. Arguably the best game on the docket came in the mid-afternoon window. No. 6 Ohio State took the field for a contest against No. 11 Utah in what promises to be an incredible game.
Will Pete Carroll return as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks in 2022? It appears to be very much up in the air. Few NFL teams, if any, have been more disappointing than the Seahawks this season. Seattle will miss the postseason after entering the year with deep postseason run hopes.
There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
