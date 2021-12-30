Wellsburg water work well underway for 2022

Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF) – With the Ohio River on one side and mountains on the other, storm water is a continuing issue for Brooke County’s central city.

And as basements and garages are repeatedly flooded, city council says they’re more than ready,

for some upgrades.

Their goal is to install a stormwater trunk line along Pleasant Avenue to catch water coming off the hillside.

FEMA did approve the engineering cost for that project of a little over $1 million, but not the overall $14 million price tag.

Wellsburg’s city manager says they’re working to appeal that decision, since it’s such a pressing issue.

So when we get a deluge of water, and I’m talking a couple inches within an hour or so, the current stormwater system can’t handle the flow. So this would put in larger lines and correct that situation throughout town. Stephen Maguschak, Wellsburg City Manager

But that’s far from the only water work underway.

Crews are putting in new water lines that are double the size of the old ones along several streets, and big upgrades to the water plant are also coming along.

As far as funding for those projects, they’re already covered.

West Virginia’s Water Treatment Revolving Fund is ready to foot the more than $7 million bill.

