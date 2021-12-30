Mason Mount Reveals Crushed Feeling After Chelsea Draw 1-1 With Brighton

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed how devastated he and his team felt after they drew 1-1 with Brighton on Wednesday evening.

This game was their third draw in their last five Premier League games, after another 1-1 draw with Everton and a goalless fixture away at Wolves.

The one point Chelsea claimed on the day saw them go one point ahead of Liverpool, but they remain eight points behind league leaders Manchester City.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Mount described how he felt after the game, admitting it felt like a loss.

"When we draw late on like that it definitely does feel like a defeat," admitted the 22-year-old. "It’s two points dropped from being in a winning position for most of the game.

"I know that they made it very difficult and in the second half they were pushing and had more chances, but we still felt like we controlled it and we had chances of our own that we should have done better with. When they scored late on it was gutting.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"It’s a massive disappointment to lead the game so late on and then to concede at the worst time after putting so much into the game.

"It probably wasn’t our best performance but we were 1-0 up in the 90th minute, so we obviously felt like we could win the game and get through it, but they scored late on and it’s devastating for us after putting so much into it."

