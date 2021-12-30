ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mason Mount Reveals Crushed Feeling After Chelsea Draw 1-1 With Brighton

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed how devastated he and his team felt after they drew 1-1 with Brighton on Wednesday evening.

This game was their third draw in their last five Premier League games, after another 1-1 draw with Everton and a goalless fixture away at Wolves.

The one point Chelsea claimed on the day saw them go one point ahead of Liverpool, but they remain eight points behind league leaders Manchester City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZvG7Y_0dZOKthY00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Mount described how he felt after the game, admitting it felt like a loss.

"When we draw late on like that it definitely does feel like a defeat," admitted the 22-year-old. "It’s two points dropped from being in a winning position for most of the game.

"I know that they made it very difficult and in the second half they were pushing and had more chances, but we still felt like we controlled it and we had chances of our own that we should have done better with. When they scored late on it was gutting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJasV_0dZOKthY00
IMAGO / Focus Images

"It’s a massive disappointment to lead the game so late on and then to concede at the worst time after putting so much into the game.

"It probably wasn’t our best performance but we were 1-0 up in the 90th minute, so we obviously felt like we could win the game and get through it, but they scored late on and it’s devastating for us after putting so much into it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Everton vs Brighton confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Everton will be looking to extend the gap between themselves and the Premier League relegation zone when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.Rafael Benítez is enduring a torrid first season in charge of Everton and has won just five of his 17 matches in charge so far, but he led his team to a well-earned point against Chelsea last time out.Brighton, on the other hand, have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign under Graham Potter that has seen them occupy a spot in the top half since the opening weekend.LIVE: Follow live coverage...
PREMIER LEAGUE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Man City star Cancelo reveals facial scars after cowards rob his home

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has revealed his ordeal after a gang raided his home and beat him while his wife and daughter were in his house in the suburbs of Manchester. Premier League winner Cancelo sustained facial injuries including a deep cut under his eye when he was assaulted by four burglars in an attack on Wednesday which is the latest to have seen thugs target sports stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Mount
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Brighton
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp confident Liverpool have plenty of time to catch Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains confident they have plenty of time to catch Manchester City The defending Premier League champions could open up a 12-point gap over their rivals with victory over Arsenal on Saturday but Klopp’s side could halve that as they have two matches in hand.One of those is against fellow chasers Chelsea on Sunday but the Reds boss does not believe his players have to worry too much at this point as the decisive moment in the title race is still a couple of months away.“If we had won against Leicester (they suffered their second defeat of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Arsenal will look to extend their winning run in the Premier League against Manchester City on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunner will have to do so without manager Mikel Arteta as the boss has tested positive for Covid. Assistants Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round will take charge of the match in which they will attempt to halt City’s own winning streak.The positive test is the second time Arteta has had Covid, the first being in March 2020. The club said: “Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for COVID-19.Follow Arsenal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as plenty of superstars shone at Stamford Bridge in a classic Premier League encounter. After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early to put Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, against the run of play, Chelsea came flying back before half time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Brentford strike late to down Aston Villa as Steven Gerrard returns

A late strike from Mads Roerslev condemned Steven Gerrard to defeat on his return to the touchline at Brentford.Gerrard was back in the Aston Villa dug-out following a Covid lay-off as his side attempted to bounce back from the Boxing Day defeat at Chelsea.They led through an early Danny Ings strike, but Yoane Wissa hit a spectacular equaliser for the Bees before Danish defender Roerslev proved the unlikely hero with his first professional goal to seal a 2-1 victory.The visitors were without their former Brentford frontman Ollie Watkins but Ings made light of his strike partner’s absence when he opened...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Burnley travel to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon to take on Leeds United in a key fixture at the bottom end of the Premier League.Both sides have endured poor seasons so far, with the visitors only winning a single match in 16 attempts and the home team not much better with three victories in 18. Watford separate them in the standings at present, with Burnley sitting in the bottom three.Both outfits have missed a glut of fixtures recently owing to Covid-19 postponements, and Burnley in particular will have a significant fixture backlog to catch up at some point later in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
682
Followers
5K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy