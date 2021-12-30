Patriots injury report: Damien Harris, Jakobi Meyers, N’Keal Harry all remain limited

BOSTON (CBS) — Damien Harris is on some kind of run for the Patriots when it comes to finding the end zone. The third-year running back capped off the first two Patriots drives on Sunday with touchdown runs, one from two yards out and the second from the 7-yard line. Those two touchdowns brought Harris’ season total up to 14 on the year. That ties Harris with Curtis Martin for the second-most rushing touchdowns in a season in Patriots history. LeGarrette Blount owns the single-season record in franchise history, with 18 rushing touchdowns in 2016. .@DHx34 finds the end zone for the second straight drive. 📺: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/4iFDHZh9fZ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 2, 2022 It was a hot start for Harris, who carried the Patriots’ offense last week with three touchdowns against the Bills. Harris has also now scored touchdowns in four straight games, dating back to Week 12 vs. the Titans. (Harris missed the team’s Week 15 game in Indianapolis due to a hamstring injury.)

