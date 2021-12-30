ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots injury report: Damien Harris, Jakobi Meyers, N’Keal Harry all remain limited

By Chris Mason
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Plenty of Patriots players were limited in practice on Thursday afternoon, but that’s more than the Jaguars can say right now: Jacksonville is reportedly up to a whopping 27 players on the COVID-19 reserve list. If that situation doesn’t improve in...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

CBS Boston

Jakobi Meyers Makes Fascinating Admission On Why He Chose New England And Other Leftover Patriots Thoughts

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Anybody who’s anybody had the same exact take in the middle of August. When trying to lay out expectations for the forthcoming Patriots season after a busy year of free agency and the drafting of a potential franchise quarterback, the answer was almost unanimous: 10 or 11 wins, and a spot back in the postseason. Well, here we are. Seventeen weeks deep, the Patriots have 10 wins and a spot in the postseason. In that regard, it’s a job well done. Nice work by the Patriots to go from 7-9 to either 11-6 or 10-7. (The...
NFL
CBS Boston

Damien Harris Is On An Absolute Touchdown Tear For Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — Damien Harris is on some kind of run for the Patriots when it comes to finding the end zone. The third-year running back capped off the first two Patriots drives on Sunday with touchdown runs, one from two yards out and the second from the 7-yard line. Those two touchdowns brought Harris’ season total up to 14 on the year. That ties Harris with Curtis Martin for the second-most rushing touchdowns in a season in Patriots history. LeGarrette Blount owns the single-season record in franchise history, with 18 rushing touchdowns in 2016. .@DHx34 finds the end zone for the second straight drive. 📺: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/4iFDHZh9fZ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 2, 2022 It was a hot start for Harris, who carried the Patriots’ offense last week with three touchdowns against the Bills. Harris has also now scored touchdowns in four straight games, dating back to Week 12 vs. the Titans. (Harris missed the team’s Week 15 game in Indianapolis due to a hamstring injury.)
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Latest news on Jordan Howard, Damien Harris impacting Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Jordan Howard and Damien Harris are the only key "questionable" RBs in the early-afternoon window, but both are must-starts if active. Given the importance of Week 17 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions, we know nervous owners will be looking for injury news all Sunday morning. That's why we'll be here providing the latest updates below until kickoff.
NFL
The Eagle-Tribune

Harris truly is the one for Patriots

Underplayed story of the 2021 New England Patriots season?. It’s Damien Harris establishing himself as a legitimate No. 1, put-team-on-shoulder, running back. Lost in the Buffalo Bills dumpster fire last Sunday afternoon was the fact the Patriots played bad enough to get blown out by three or four scores.
NFL
numberfire.com

Damien Harris (hamstring) available for Patriots in Week 17

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (hamstring) is available for Week 17's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As expected, Harris is available and will play against Jacksonville. Our models expect him to handle 15.0 carries against the Jaguars. Harris' Week 17 projection includes 67.0 rushing yards, 0.68 touchdowns, and...
NFL
numberfire.com

Jakobi Meyers (thigh) questionable for Patriots' Week 17 contest against Jaguars

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh) is listed as questionable for Week 17's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyers' Week 17 status is in question after New England's wideout was limited in practice with a thigh ailment. In a juicy matchup against numberFire's worst rated pass defense, our models project Meyers to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,800.
NFL
Patriots.com

Damien Harris explains the touching reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

Damien Harris has been a force on the football field this year. All 14 times he's rushed, dove or sprinted into the end zone, Harris did so with determination to score. But he usually doesn't stop when he crosses the threshold. He keeps it moving through the end zone to the stands to hand off the scoring football to a fan in the crowd, making their day each time.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Monday’s Fantasy Injury Report: Joe Burrow, Damien Harris, Michael Gallup, and more injury updates

The unfortunate reality of the NFL is that when players are allowed to go full speed, injuries are bound to happen. Week 17 of the NFL season was no exception. Now that fantasy football managers are updating their lineups for the coming week, several players have found themselves on the injury report, leaving their status for Week 18 up in the air.
NFL
MassLive.com

Patriots list Damien Harris as questionable along with 4 defensive starters

The Patriots defense has a number of key pieces listed as questionable for Sunday’s date with the Jaguars. Starters J.C. Jackson (elbow), Dont’a Hightower (knee), Kyle Dugger (hamstring) and Adrian Phillips (knee/illness) all popped up as questionable this week, along with rookie Christian Barmore (knee). Hightower and Phillips both missed Friday afternoon’s walkthrough due to their respective ailments.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 17 Injury Report: Mike Evans, Damien Harris, Lamar Jackson among Sunday questionables

It's Fantasy Super Bowl week in many leagues, but COVID-19 is still wielding a heavy hand and upending rosters across all formats this week. Combined with the usual array of late-season conventional injuries, it's a ragged landscape for those aiming to secure championships during the Week 17 slate, and there are still some question marks for the availability of key players as early kickoffs approach.
NFL
