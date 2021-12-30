ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Free Lee TeleHealth service returns as Omicron, COVID-19 cases increase

By Katelyn Massarelli
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee Health is bringing back free urgent care telehealth visits through Lee TeleHealth because of the recent surge in Omicron and COVID-19 cases.

The hospital system is making the service free for the community, so they can use urgent care telehealth services at home. Officials said the option allows anyone with non-life-threatening COVID-19 symptoms to avoid long COVID-19 testing lines, Lee Convenient Care locations, and the emergency department.

Lee Health said its emergency departments are not designated COVID-19 testing locations.

The normal cost of the telehealth service is $49, according to health officials. Lee TeleHealth will direct patients to a physician or advanced provider and is available 24/7.

If you have COVID symptoms, the provider will be able to evaluate the severity and make recommendations for testing, isolation, and symptom management, Lee Health officials confirmed. Physicians can also write prescriptions and make additional referrals.

Anyone experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms, including difficulty breathing, should seek emergency care, the health system said.

Lee TeleHealth is also safe and secure and every visit is encrypted to protect private information. According to Lee Health, patients can expect the same level of care they would receive in a traditional doctor’s office.

The telehealth service can be accessed using the Lee TeleHealth app, by downloading the “Lee TeleHealth” app on your smartphone or tablet, or by visiting the website from your computer.

