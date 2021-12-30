Cayuga Strategic Solutions searching for a new CEO

Cayuga Strategic Solutions, an economic development partnership between the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, is looking for a new CEO.

According to a CSS news release:

The Chamber and CEDA formed a joint venture in 2014, CSS, to capitalize on their individual strengths and better serve the business community. Businesses now have a single point of contact for all of their information, business service and economic development needs. The CSS umbrella enables CEDA and the Chamber to share offices, while maintaining their independent boards and distinct missions. The Chamber continues as the voice of the business community, providing support for economic development through its policy, networking and training activities. CEDA remains as the ‘one-stop’ for economic development in Cayuga County, providing project assistance and financing, as well as other economic development programs. The ideal candidate is welcoming of challenges and hard work, collaborative, empathetic, approachable, able to distinguish the skills and talents of each team member and demonstrates a commitment to equity and inclusion.

Those interested in the position can view the full job description at cayugaeda.org/careers. All cover letters and resumes must be received by January 25, 2022 to be considered. CSS, Inc., is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

Careers – Cayuga Economic Development Agency (cayugaeda.org)

https://cayugaeda.org/about/careers/

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).