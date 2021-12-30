ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Nearly 75,000 At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Distributed In Broward

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County is distributing thousands of COVID-19 tests ahead of New Year’s Eve. On Thursday, nine libraries throughout the county set up service lanes to help the process flow a little quicker. Between the nine different locations, nearly 75,000 take-home tests were distributed. “I’m...

CBS Miami

Miami-Dade, Broward Hospitals Welcome First Babies Of 2022

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida hospitals welcomed their first babies of 2022. Jackson Health System welcomed Bay Milan Enrique Figueredo was born at 12:02 a.m. on January 1st at The Women’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial, becoming Jackson Health System’s first New Year’s baby in 2022. The baby boy weighed eight pounds, and three ounces, and is 19.5 inches long. Jackson Health announces first birth of 2022. (CBS4) “We want to congratulate his parents, Deysi Juarez and Manuel Figueredo, for welcoming their fourth child.” Baby Milan and mom are doing great, hospital officials said. Broward Health welcomed A’zuri Wallace, a 6 pounds, 11 ounces baby girl, who was born at Broward Health Coral Springs at 12:01 a.m. Her parents, Soyeni Medley and Philemon Wallace of Margate were excited to welcome A’zuri to the family! A’zuri nicknamed “Zuri” has two older brothers. A’zuri Wallace was Broward’s first baby of 2022 (CBS4) “We were calling everyone saying, Happy New Year, Zuri is here,” said mom, Soyeni.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Proof Of Vaccination Mandate Goes Into Effect Monday For Everyone 5 And Older

CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday brings big changes for restaurants and many other businesses in Chicago as a vaccination mandate goes into effect. Many restaurant owners who have spoken with CBS 2 say they have been prepared, but others wish they had more time to prepare for this with both getting employees vaccinated and implementation with customers. . The vaccination requirement applies to all restaurants’ employees and customers. It has not come without a bit of pushback from restuarnts in both the city and some suburbs. Last week, the Chicago Restaurant Coalition delivered a formal request to the mayor’s office, asking to extend the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

New Mask Rules For Miami-Dade, Broward Schools After Holiday Break

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On the first day of school after the winter break, there are new mask rules in Miami-Dade and Broward. In Miami-Dade, it’s mandatory for all adults to wear masks on school property. Masks are optional for students but highly encouraged. In Broward, a mask mandate is in place for all school visitors and vendors. For students, teachers, and staff, they are optional but they are urged to wear them. As part of the effort to prevent another shutdown, on Sunday, the Miami-Dade school district began distributing about 10,000 at-home COVID tests across six different locations to their employees. “Look,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida cases continue to climb with 75,962 reported Friday; hospitalizations climb over 5,000

Florida reported 75,962 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, continuing a record-setting week that has also seen a steady increase in infected hospital patients, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state’s 7-day average for new cases soared to 43,096 on Friday. Hospitalizations have also doubled over the past seven days, the steepest week-over-week increase of the ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS LA

Local Experts Weigh In On Children Going Back To School While Orange County COVID Cases Spike

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to soar with concerns mounting about health care staffing shortages. The number of hospitalizations zoomed up from 376 Wednesday to 420 Thursday, with the number of intensive care unit patients jumping from 72 to 86. Hospital levels have not been this high since Sept. 11. The county has 21.6% of its intensive care unit beds available and 68% of its ventilators. Of those hospitalized, 87% are unvaccinated, and 88% of those in ICU are not inoculated. Dr. Dan Cooper, a pediatrician and associate vice chancellor for clinical and translational science at UC Irvine, said...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Miami

Florida Breaks Single-Day COVID-19 Record With 75,900 Cases

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 75,900 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida. That tally raises the 7-day average daily to 42,600, which is twice as high as it was at the peak of this summer’s surge when the delta variant fueled a surge of infections in the state. Friday’s report marks a single-day record for the number of new cases in Florida. It breaks the record set a day earlier when more than 58,000 cases were reported in the state. The omicron variant of the coronavirus has spiked in Florida and across...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

COVID Clinic at San Jose Museum Aims to Vaccinate and Educate Families

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Families preparing for the return to school in the new year visited the Children’s Discovery Museum in San Jose Sunday for a COVID clinic offering dual doses of vaccine and learning. “He unfortunately got COVID prior to being eligible to getting the vaccine,” said Jesse Guerrero, whose son had turned five a few days before. “When you’re young you touch everything and you bring stuff home whether it’s the flu or the cold or other stuff so being able to vaccinate our son was great.” Guerrero said he made an appointment to get the vaccination for his...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Kids Head Back To School Amid COVID Surge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s back to class for many kids across the state, even amid a major COVID-19 surge. Health experts say it’s basically inevitable that children will be exposed to the Omicron variant if they’re returning to in-person learning. But there are ways you can give your child the best protection possible. If your child is 5 or older, health experts recommend they get vaccinated. While they can still get the virus while vaccinated, it will help prevent severe symptoms or hospitalization. If your child is too young to get vaccinated or cannot get vaccinated for other health reasons, keep them out...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Students Return To Classrooms Following Holiday Break As COVID-19 Cases Surge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s back to class for multiple school districts across the region, but it comes at a time while the COVID-19 crisis across the country is worsening, and now it’s impacting students as they start the spring semester. Across the Pittsburgh Public Schools system, a dozen schools will be learning virtually. This is the result of several positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines causing a staffing shortage. Related stories: Pittsburgh Public Schools Shifting 12 Schools To Remote Learning On Monday Saint Gregory Catholic Elementary School Moves To Virtual Learning Due To COVID-19 Staffing Issues All of the impacted students will learn through Microsoft Teams and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS LA

Start Of New Year Comes With Familiar Concerns As COVID-19 Cases Spike In LA County, Elsewhere

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Though it’s a new year, similar concerns were mounting from the previous year as COVID-19 cases continued to climb across the Southland. The latest state figures from Saturday show the number of coronavirus patients in LA County hospitals rose 1,628, which was up more than 160 since the previous day. 246 of those patients were in intensive care, up sharply from Friday. As of Friday, the Department of Public Health recorded more than 27,000 new coronavirus cases. That was far more than last winter’s peak of 16,000 cases a day. The daily totals have been doubling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Miami Herald

Rural hideaway: Townsfolk were shocked to find the refined Maxwell lived in their midst

Fifteen international flights in three years. More than a dozen bank accounts totaling $20 million. A 156-acre property in New England, paid for in cash. These were the trappings of the extravagant lifestyle of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s no-longer-just-alleged madam. Maxwell, the wealthy, socialite daughter of the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS New York

Increased COVID Testing Crucial Under Mayor Adams' Plan For NYC Schools

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Millions of Americans are preparing to return to school and work as COVID surges across the country. In New York, Mayor Eric Adams and other local leaders are preparing to implement a new COVID plan, CBS2’s John Dias reported Sunday. As COVID cases grew, local officials knew they needed a stronger plan in schools. Teachers voiced their concerns, which helped fuel changes. “We’re going to get through this with facts and not fear. We’re going to get through this by being prepared,” Adams said. Starting Monday, PCR testing at schools will be doubled. Vaccinated and unvaccinated students will be tested....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey Opens First Federal COVID Testing Site

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey has opened its first federal COVID testing site. Gov. Phil Murphy toured the site at 90 Halsted St. in East Orange on Friday along with other officials. “With the Omicron tsunami, I think we’ve been calling it, we’re beyond calling it rather a spike, making sure residents have increased access to COVID testing, needless to say, is imperative,” he said. “If you feel ill or you have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19, make sure you get tested,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said. “If you’re traveling or have been at gatherings...
EAST ORANGE, NJ

