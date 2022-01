BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Investigators think they have found the hit-and-run driver who killed a little girl on a Twin Cities highway. Eight-year-old Iliana Tasso had slipped out of her Brooklyn Center home on the night of Dec. 30, 2021, and tried to cross Highway 252. Her mother, Aisha Apoudjak, says finding the driver will never heal her broken heart. “She was my only child,” Apoudjak said. “She was a good child, she was fun. We play together.” Apoudjak says she will miss her daughter’s smile the most. Iliana had autism and stayed close by her side, only separated from her during school...

