Las Vegas, NV

Metro officer dies during Christmas holidays

By Greg Haas
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday confirmed the death of one of its officers over the holidays.

The officer was off duty at the time, Metro said, providing no additional details.

Briar Huff, who worked in law enforcement for “close to a decade” was with her husband and stepsons in Mexico, according to a Facebook post by a relative.

Guest
3d ago

God bless the family and may she rest in peace all the support to our officers and for the snide comments I’m sorry for the family times like these nobody needs that.

