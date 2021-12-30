ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of Alabama murder victim frustrated due to police not releasing suspect’s name

By Chad Petri
CBS 42
 3 days ago

ATMORE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Since the summer, district attorneys and law enforcement agencies across Alabama have been barred from identifying minors accused of crimes, even murder.

While the law is meant to protect privacy, some worry it’s also helping suspects avoid law enforcement. Prichard Police say they know who killed a man outside a restaurant earlier this year but can’t release his name because he’s a minor.

In this case, it involves La’Craig Brown, a 25-year-old man who was murdered. We spoke to his family earlier this year . Whether it’s the pile of pictures at home or the decals on cars, La’Craig Brown’s memory lives on around Atmore.

“I’m not OK, it gets to the point where when someone asks I just say “I’m doing” because I’m not doing OK,” said Kia Brown. La’Craig’s mother.

La’Craig Brown was shot in the parking lot of Fry Daddy’s in Prichard back in September and later died from his injuries . Prichard Police confirmed a murder warrant has been issued but they can’t release the name because he’s a minor. The suspect is still on the run.

“You shall reap what you sow and God’s getting ready to expose you,” Kia Brown said.

Family members say they hope whoever is responsible for her son’s death will be held accountable.

“That was an adult action, you went and killed an adult and why can’t you be known as an adult when it comes to your actions,” said Ysuna Staples, Brown’s cousin.

Family members say the law governing the confidentiality of minors accused of crimes makes little sense.

“It makes me upset, he was grown enough to do the crime, he knows right from wrong,” said Kia Brown. “How do you sleep at night, knowing what you did, you should know how it feels, to have a loss.”

Family members say La’Craig Brown sold shoes for a living and traveled to Prichard to close a deal, where they believe he was setup to robbed before getting killed.

Rita
3d ago

if a minor commits a murder or felony they should be treated as an adult. they need to release his picture and name as a dangerous most wanted. He is on the run he could kill someone else. I am getting so irritated with our legal system if you committ a felony no matter what age they need to be charged as an adult. If the youth commit a misdemeanor put them in a jail cell for 30 days and I will bet they will behave in the future. My heart goes to the family.

Guest
3d ago

Alabama’s justice system is horrible, the police departments are horrible, The Parole Board is horrible & the District Attorneys are horrible!! It’s the good ole boy system, you scratch my back & I’ll scratch your & if you vote for me I’ll make sure you and your associates get by with anything!! Happens everyday in St Clair County!!

