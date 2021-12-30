ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car ad tried to extol its HD camera; instead, it promoted sexual harassment in Egypt, critics say

By MIRIAM BERGER
 4 days ago

A man in a chic car stops suddenly in front of a woman crossing the street. He snaps her picture through a forward-facing camera in the rearview mirror as she looks at him, having not consented to being photographed. He smiles as her image then appears on his phone....

