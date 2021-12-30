ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Ladies Who Brew

By Erika Browning
okmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the summer of 2020, Stacia Sharp asked the folks on the Facebook page “Oklahoma Craft Brewers Society” if there was any interest in starting a women’s craft beer division. The response was overwhelming, and the Oklahoma Women’s Craft Beer Society was born. Once a...

okmag.com

buffalorising.com

Spotted Octopus Brewing

Spotted Octopus Brewing is slinging its tentacles into Allentown come spring! This new nano-brewery planning to open at 41 Edward St will focus on experimental brews in smaller batches with constantly rotating flavors and styles. Unlike many local large-scale breweries, owners Ken Shaw and Domenic Nicotera are focusing on creativity and diversity when it comes to what they have brewing up.
BUFFALO, NY
drinkhacker.com

Review: SLO Brew Holidaze IPA

SLO — for California’s San Luis Obispo — Brew offers this appropriately named beer as a seasonal release, a west coast IPA brewed with spruce tips and orange peel, making it extra festive. The combo works, providing a touch of sweetness and fruit to temper what can otherwise be an aggressively bitter style. It’s the orange that does the heaviest lifting here, adding a bright citrus pop to the palate, adding a juicy quality to a body that already showcases a surprisingly creamy, boldly foamy character. Underneath a layer of light caramel you’ll find ample notes of pine and forest floor — though it never quite comes across like a full-blown Christmas tree in a glass. I don’t even know if that would be good, anyway.
DRINKS
stepoutbuffalo.com

Coming Soon: Sad Boys Brewing

Your family here at Sad Boys understands that drinking can get lonely. That is why we make it our personal mission to strengthen comradery and brotherhood through great beer and creating the best times out of the sad times. Why drink alone?
DRINKS
Boulder Clarion

Tour de brew: Coda Brewing Co.

Your brother-in-law is back in town. You love him, sure, but the guy is a bonafide beer geek, and he’s always looking for something new, something different. That can get a little exhausting, especially since he comes out here every year, and he’s had everything. Even that brewery serving English milds out of a garage in the office park and that one up the mountains specializing in milkshake IPAs. Where in god’s name are you going to take him now?
DRINKS
KTAL

FLYING HEART BREWING & PUB

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – – – Flying Heart Brewing & Pub invited Biskie to try their famous Ribeye Pizza. This delicious pizza is loaded with shaved ribeye steak, bacon. scalloped potatoes, garlic butter, all the cheeses and more, we definitely recommend making a trip to Flying Heart and giving this Christmas themed pie a try.
RESTAURANTS
Wichita Eagle

Old Annex Lounge space getting a new bar inspired by a ‘seductive’ lady who loves pickles

There’s a new bar taking over the old Annex Lounge space at 6305 E. Harry, and it’s named for a “seductive” woman who loves pickles. Shane Smith, a recent California transplant who made his career in the bar industry, says he plans to open Ruby Q’s Bar in the space that was vacated by 60-year tenant Annex Lounge in January 2018 and has been home to two short-lived businesses since: The Foxhole, which operated from July 2019 until February 2020 and An-Ex Bar N Grill, which opened in August 2020 and closed less than a year later.
RESTAURANTS
97X

Happy Brew Year!

I talked with Charlie Cole from Blue Cat Brewing Company about some paperwork he found in the old building. Back in the day they had to submit the recipe to the ATF for distributing. You can check out the award winning Rambling Raspberry Wheat (their classic Wigged Pig Wheat conditioned...
DRINKS
cbslocal.com

Coffee With: Patuxent Brewing Company

Patuxent Brewing Company is the only Black-owned brewery in the Baltimore region. The brewery's owners hope their success will inspire more people of color to start breweries of their own.
BALTIMORE, MD
thevillagerny.com

EBC Brewing to Entertain

Photo Caption: EBC Tap & Bottle Taqueria recently opened on Washington Street in Ellicottville. The founder of EBC, Peter Kreinheder, and his head brewer, Dan Minner traveled to Mexico to research the culture, food, ambiance and décor determined to make his newest adventure as authentic as they could. The...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
ccxmedia.org

Under Pressure Brewing Concocts ’12 Brews of Christmas’

Okay, the clock is ticking. You need a gift idea. What to get, what to get? Bingo, something tasty and in the spirit of Christmas. Under Pressure Brewing Co. in Golden Valley has got you covered. The Golden Valley brewery has concocted 12 holiday-themed craft beers. You’ll find everything from...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
9NEWS

Great Divide Brewing will stay in RiNo

DENVER — Great Divide Brewing Company said Monday it will be staying in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood "for the foreseeable future." "We’re thrilled to announce that Great Divide will be maintaining a presence in RiNo for the foreseeable future!" said a statement from Great Divide. "The Barrel Bar, along with a revamped event space, will remain in operation thanks to a partnership with new property owners, the Colorado-based McWhinney firm."
DENVER, CO
visithartsvillesc.com

Wild Heart Brewing Company

Wild Heart Brewing Company is Hartsville’s own craft brewery and pizza joint. Browse our own craft beer selection and our grub menu of Neopolitan-inspired brick oven pizzas along with other fan favorites like our Fried Dough, Mr. Mayor Smash Burger, or Railroad Ave chicken sandwich. About 98% of our menu is made fresh in-house using real, fresh, organic ingredients. Come see us soon.
HARTSVILLE, SC
101.5 WPDH

Opening Date Set for New Buffet Replacing ‘Cursed’ Golden Corral

Buffet lovers rejoice! The grand opening of the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant has been announced. By now, everyone knows about the tragic history of Poughkeepsie's one and only Golden Corral. When the restaurant was built in 2017 it was full of promise and potential. A beautiful, state-of-the-art building was erected on a busy stretch of Route 9 just north of the mall, complete with charging stations for electric vehicles. Sadly, the restaurant didn't live up to expectations and was plagued with management issues. Customers complained of food that was sub-par and promised buffet items that just weren't available. Stories of an overdose in the restaurant bathroom and a dispute with workers over unpaid wages contributed to Golden Corral's eventual closure.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022--Yikes!

It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for $1 This Weekend

Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Food for 12 Days Straight

The 12 days of Christmas might've had gold rings and a partridge in a pear tree, but you know what it didn't have? Fried chicken sandwiches and Cajun fries. To celebrate the holiday season, the venerated New Orleans-based fast food chain is kicking things off with the 12 Days of Popeyes.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS

