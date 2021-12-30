Ladies Who Brew

SLO — for California’s San Luis Obispo — Brew offers this appropriately named beer as a seasonal release, a west coast IPA brewed with spruce tips and orange peel, making it extra festive. The combo works, providing a touch of sweetness and fruit to temper what can otherwise be an aggressively bitter style. It’s the orange that does the heaviest lifting here, adding a bright citrus pop to the palate, adding a juicy quality to a body that already showcases a surprisingly creamy, boldly foamy character. Underneath a layer of light caramel you’ll find ample notes of pine and forest floor — though it never quite comes across like a full-blown Christmas tree in a glass. I don’t even know if that would be good, anyway.
