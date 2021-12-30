ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

manisteenews.com
 3 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;43;38;46;41;Dense fog;SE;4;83%;80%;1. Albuquerque, NM;47;34;48;35;Afternoon showers;S;10;68%;99%;1. Anchorage, AK;18;16;24;8;A little snow;N;6;81%;97%;0. Asheville, NC;63;43;66;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;71%;80%;1. Atlanta, GA;65;61;71;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;5;82%;80%;1. Atlantic City,...

blackchronicle.com

White Christmas? Weather forecast shows no snow for most of US

The US’ fascination with a white Christmas dates back at least to 1942, when Bing Crosby crooned the wistful song in the film “Holiday Inn.”. Fewer white Christmases seems associated with warmer temperatures from climate change. Only about 28% of the US, excluding Alaska, had snow as of...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

SNOW: 4 Inches Forecast For Philadelphia, Baltimore

Up to four inches of snow are expected to coat parts of Suburban Philadelphia, Baltimore, and parts of South Jersey Sunday night into Monday, forecasters say. South Jersey and the Philadelphia area might only get one or two inches, but the DC area could get as many as four, the National Weather Service says.
BALTIMORE, MD
manisteenews.com

The Nation's Weather

As a storm gathers strength over the southern Plains,. showers will break out over the Southeast tomorrow. Severe. weather will be possible in Kentucky, western Tennessee,. Arkansas, southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas. overnight. Meanwhile, much of Utah, western and central. Colorado and northern portions of Arizona and New Mexico are.
ENVIRONMENT
manisteenews.com

100 mph gusts push wildfire into heavily populated Colorado cities

DENVER (AP) — An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening. At least one first responder and six others were injured, though Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged...
COLORADO STATE
manisteenews.com

Man charged after Christmas Eve killing at Michigan cabin

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with murder in the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of a man at a cabin in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Nicholas Millard, 30, of Spring Mills, Pennsylvania, was arraigned Sunday by a judge in Gogebic County's 98th District Court on charges of first-degree premediated murder, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm.
MICHIGAN STATE

