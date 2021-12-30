List: Evacuation centers for fires near Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Marshall Fire burning south of Boulder is forcing full evacuations of all residents in Louisville and Superior .

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management is telling people “if you see fire, evacuate.”

Shelters, overnight shelters

UPDATE: Due to a power outage, the South Boulder Rec Center is moving its evacuation center to North Boulder Rec Center .

So far, emergency evacuation centers have opened at the following locations:

If you are COVID-positive and must evacuate: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church (3485 Stanford Ct., Boulder)

Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church (3485 Stanford Ct., Boulder) Longmont Senior Center (910 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont)

YMCA of Nothern Colorado (2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette) Pets are allowed

FirstBank Center (11450 Broomfield Ln., Broomfield)

Rocky Mountain Christian Church (9447 Niwot Rd., Longmont)

Westminster Calvary Church (10138 Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 1000, Westminster)

Mountain High Appliance Louisville Showroom (1130 Pine St. Louisville, CO 80027)

The following shelters will be providing overnight services. Cots are on the way, according to Boulder OEM:

Rocky Mountain Christian Church (9447 Niwot Rd., Longmont)

YMCA of Nothern Colorado (2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette)

In addition, Westminster Calvary Chapel has opened as an overnight shelter with 200-300 cots, and pets are allowed. It’s located at 10138 Wadsworth Parkway. There will be food, water, blankets and coats for evacuees.

Animal shelters

Update: According to FOX31’s Rachel Skytta, the Boulder County Fairgrounds is now full with 200 animals. People can take their larger animals to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds at 15200 W. Sixth Ave. Frontage Rd., Golden .

Riverdale Regional Park is no longer accepting livestock/large animals at this time. For assistance with displaced animals, please take animals to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds (15200 W. 6th Ave. Frontage Rd., Golden). JeffCo Fairgrounds is the lead in caring for displaced animals. We are still on standby should the need arise.

The Riverdale Animal Shelter is also assisting families with displaced pets and large animals. For questions, call 303-288 1535 or visit their website .

For overnight requests for companion animals (cats, dogs, etc.) at Riverdale Animal Shelter please contact Adcom at 303.288.1535.

Promise Ranch is accepting large animal evacuations at 873 Lake Gulch Rd., Castle Rock (near Interstate 25 and Plum Creek. Contact Kaity at 720-934-9658 to let them know you are going and how many animals you are bringing.

You can find the latest evacuation and pre-evacuation zones here .

