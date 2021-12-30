University of Pittsburgh issues shelter-in-place request, required covid testing for students

The University of Pittsburgh’s Covid-19 Medical Response Office has released a plan for the spring semester that includes a phased move-in beginning Jan. 8 along with a shelter-in-place request and testing for students.

Pitt will make available one covid-19 test through Quest Diagnostics for all of the approximately 34,000 students returning to campuses in Oakland, Hempfield and elsewhere.

The test should be taken and returned to Quest before returning to campus, university officials said.

University dorms will reopen on Jan. 8 for the phased move-in, which will last throughout the weekend.

All students in university housing will be required to submit a covid-19 test after arriving on campus. The test should be ordered and sent to their university address prior to arriving on campus.

“Students should not go to class until they’ve received a negative covid-19 test result,” officials wrote in a communication to university families. “Students who test positive will be provided details on how to isolate.”

The shelter-in-place period will remain in effect until the university’s Covid-19 Medical Response Office advises it is safe to lift. It will last, at minimum, five days after the last group of students returns.

Students “should only leave their rooms or apartments to attend classes, labs or clinicals in person (if in-person classes were approved by the dean of your school); pick up food; exercise safely; study in the library; work when necessary; and shop for essentials and medical needs,” the university said.

Face coverings will be required indoors at all times, and public access to university buildings will be restricted.

“We know that many of you are excited to return,” officials wrote. “But please also limit your close contacts and do not plan to attend social gatherings.”

For more on the university’s plan, see coronavirus.pitt.edu.