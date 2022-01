Down 0-2 to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals, the Toronto Raptors were facing NBA extinction. This wasn’t anything new for the Raptors. They’d fallen behind 0-2 in each of their last four trips to the playoffs, usually en route to a sweep and usually at the hands of LeBron James. To that point, only 26 teams in NBA history had overcome a 0-2 deficit and no team had ever climbed out of 0-3. One more loss and the Raptors were done.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO