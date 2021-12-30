ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Adolescents are not yet adults

starpublications.online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know that adolescents are not yet adults. That is why there is an age limit for voting. That is why there is an age limit for buying cigarettes. That is why there are age limits for buying alcohol. That is why there are age limits for purchasing...

starpublications.online

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Republic

Eye on Education: Few teens escape adolescence unscathed by stress

Recently, I read the New York Times bestseller, “Hillbilly Elegy,” by J. D. Vance, who shares deeply personal insights about the challenges of growing up in a family caught in an ongoing cycle of poverty. The following quote caught my attention:. “For kids like me, the part of...
KIDS
dailyplanetdc.com

Why they do it: What makes adolescents take drugs

When kids have their whole lives ahead of them, you may wonder why they would potentially waste their futures on drugs. By understanding what makes adolescents take drugs, we can hopefully teach them how to better channel their energy toward more productive outlets. They Want To Fit In. As we...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Adolescence and the Protective Power of Intuition

Intuition is the power to pay attention to what one's instincts advise. Reasonable knowing collects and evaluates data, but intuitive knowing senses and feels without knowing exactly why. Both kinds of knowledge can prove wrong, but also at times correct. Her teenage daughter wanted to understand. “Mom, you never even...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Anxiety in children and adolescents could lead to young adult psychosis

Children and adolescents who show persistent high levels of anxiety are more likely to become psychotic in their early 20s, according to a new study. But treating early anxiety by targeting stress hormones and non-resolving inflammation during childhood and teenage years could help to reduce the risk of young adults going on to develop psychosis.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Sussex County, DE
Local
Delaware Society
Sussex County, DE
Society
MedicalXpress

Schools have a small but important role in early adolescents' mental health

A study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP) reports in adolescents 11–14 years old, that schools account for a small, but significant part of a young person's mental health. "As young people transition back-to-school, we must prioritize their mental health and consider...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

First large-scale study of adolescents during COVID-19 finds well-being tied to quality of relationships with adults

The well-being of youth facing pandemic-related stressors was directly tied to the quality of relationships with the major adults in their lives—both at home and at school, according to a new report released today by the Society for Research in Child Development (SRCD). The report, COVID-19 and Resilience in Schools: Implications for Practice and Policy, outlines findings from the first large-scale study of over 14,000 middle and high school students from across the United States during the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Adolescents#Firearms#Legal Age#Christmas
The Repository

Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health receives grants

CANTON – Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health recently received grants from The Hoover Foundation and The Timken Co. Employee Charitable Fund. The agency received grants and funding for the following projects:. The Hoover Foundation – $5,000 to support C&A’s clinicians by providing much needed art supplies, workbook, crafts and...
CANTON, OH
psychologytoday.com

Adult ADHD and Anxiety

Generalized anxiety disorder commonly co-exists with ADHD in adults. The anxiety-ADHD combination is associated with greater life difficulties than having ADHD alone. Effective treatments for the uncertainty inherent in adult ADHD may also benefit anxiety relief. A recently published study from Canada examined the link between generalized anxiety disorder (GAD)...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

How changing parental beliefs can build stronger vocabulary and math skills for young children

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea The key to improving young children’s vocabulary and math skills may lie in changing their parents’ beliefs. We describe these findings in an article published in October 2021 in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications. When we measured parental beliefs about child development among 479 parents of newborns living in the Chicago area, a striking pattern emerged: Better educated parents were significantly more likely than parents with lower levels of education to believe that activities such as telling stories to their children, playing with them and spending time having...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

15 Signs Someone Is a Master of Mental Manipulation

Have you ever been in a relationship that was a virtual carnival of mind games? People in healthy relationships are considerate of one another and don’t need to resort to mental manipulation or other abuse. Mental manipulation may be subtle, but it’s still psychologically harmful and unacceptable. Fifteen...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy