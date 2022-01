One day after surging on reports of a planned acquisition by Samsung, shares of Biogen tumbled Thursday when Samsung said it is not, in fact, buying the Cambridge drugmaker. The tumultuous two days capped a tumultuous year for one of Massachusetts’ most prominent biotech firms, which won federal approval for a high-profile Alzheimer’s drug, known as Aduhelm, but has since struggled to find providers willing to prescribe it and insurers willing to pay for it.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO