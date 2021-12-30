ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Tomb Raider reboot trilogy now free to claim on the Epic Games Store

By Daniel Pinheiro
pcinvasion.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 will officially come to a close two days from now, and with that comes one final offer from the Epic Games Store. This time, the Epic Games Store has made all three games in the rebooted Tomb Raider series free to claim from today until January 6 at 10:00...

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eurogamer.net

Five Sega Mega Drive games join Nintendo Switch Online today

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers who have upgraded themselves with the additional Expansion Pack tier can enjoy five more Sega Mega Drive games from today. These include Sega's own Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy and Sword of Vermillion, as well as Technosoft's Thunder Force 2. There are no new...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Salt and Sanctuary is the latest free game on the Epic Games Store

If you’re interested in free games, then you’ll be very happy to hear that the 2D action RPG Salt and Sanctuary is currently free on the Epic Games Store. It’s the latest 24-hour title being given away by the storefront, and you have until 11 AM ET on December 30 to claim it. There will be another mystery game unveiled after that time.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Moving Out is currently free on the Epic Games Store

Packing up your home and moving to a new one is one of the most unenjoyable things adults have to do. The entire process is stressful, physically exhausting, and inevitably something gets broken. However, if you remove the stress of keeping all your belongings in one piece, you can have some fun with it. That’s what Moving Out, the latest free title on the Epic Games Store, is all about.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Remedy Entertainment and Tencent currently developing Vanguard, a free-to-play multiplayer shooter

Although not every game made by developer Remedy Entertainment has received massive praise, the studio has still built quite a name for itself. It created the popular, bullet time-centric Max Payne series, and more recently, it impressed plenty of critics with Alan Wake. Fans of the studio may be interested to hear that, alongside Alan Wake II, it has another project currently in the works. This new game, codenamed “Vanguard,” will be a free-to-play co-op shooter made by both Remedy Entertainment and Tencent.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Player Games#Trilogy#Dlc#The Epic Games Store
SlashGear

PlayStation Plus users get a big surprise: Final Fantasy VII Remake’s PS5 upgrade

If you own a copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake through PlayStation Plus, we’ve got some good news for you today. Square Enix has announced that PlayStation Plus copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake will soon be eligible for the update to the PlayStation 5 version of the game. Since those users thought they wouldn’t have the opportunity to upgrade, this will likely be a pleasant surprise indeed.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

PC Invasion’s Most Anticipated Games of 2022 — Andrew’s picks

Another year is upon us, and with it, there are even more games to suck more of my life into the abyss. I previewed some of these and have a good idea of what the final versions will be like. Others, I know next to nothing about, but that’s okay. Sometimes an air of mystery is preferable. Here are five of the PC games that I’m most looking forward to in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Capcom promises more Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak news next spring

Capcom has remained relatively quiet regarding news of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the upcoming expansion for the latest in the company’s wildly popular Monster Hunter franchise. So far, Capcom has only put out a handful of teaser trailers and extra bits of information about the expansion’s various aspects, such as the new and returning monsters. Considering that the PC version of the base Monster Hunter Rise game will finally come out next month, however, it would make sense for Capcom to unveil more substantial news about Sunbreak soon afterward. As it turns out, Capcom plans to do exactly this.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Valorant Game Director Joe Ziegler is leaving Riot’s tactical shooter

It’s hard to remember a time when Valorant wasn’t a constant feature in my gaming repertoire. But Riot Games’ first-person tactical shooter has only been out for a year and a half. Since then, it’s only gotten better by releasing new agents, new maps, and ensuring the competitive integrity of the game has never wavered. All of this has been done under the watchful eye of Game Director Joe Ziegler, who has just announced he is leaving Valorant.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
pcinvasion.com

A leak claims to show early images of Call of Duty 2023

Call of Duty: Vanguard was released less than two months ago. However, fans have been looking forward to what the future titles in the Call of Duty franchise could offer. Previously, it was leaked that Modern Warfare 2, developed by Infinity Ward, will allegedly launch in 2022. Thanks to a new leak, fans of the Call of Duty: Black Ops franchise could be getting a look at what Treyarch’s next game could entail, which is expected to launch in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Diablo III Season 25 top builds and tier list for every class

Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo franchise celebrates its 25th Anniversary today, December 31. There’s no better way to observe the occasion than to create some builds and return to those hallowed halls and fiery depths in Diablo III’s Season 25 – The Lords of Hell. This latest season spices things up with the addition of Soul Shards — a new type of powerful, socketable item. You can learn more about their effects and mechanics in this detailed guide to Soul Shards in Diablo III’s Season 25.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Halo Infinite multiplayer review — Evolved combat, devolved experiences

It’s been a long wait, but a new Halo game is finally out and our minds are made up. Halo Infinite is a fresh take on 343’s trilogy and a decent shooter within certain contexts, but this review will show that the multiplayer is far from what we expected to get after six years of development time and frankly a lot of upselling.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

You may soon be able to taste those Skyrim sweet rolls with this lickable TV screen

Imagine you’re sitting down to play The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on your 32nd different platform, but instead of traveling and fighting you just want to cook. You decide to make all of these different meals for your character, but you have no idea if they’re good or not. Sure, you know they help you in some way within the game, but are they actually tasty meals? Well, one person has a way to solve that great mystery with a lickable – yes, lickable – TV screen.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

The best Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Double Barrel class

The roll out of Call of Duty: Vanguard Season One saw the debut of Warzone Pacific, bringing along a new map and Vanguard weapons. As players have been experimenting with the new weapons, the power of the shotguns has become apparent. In particular, a Double Barrel shotgun class is standing out as one of the best in Warzone Pacific.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Game, Currys and Smyths Toys could restock – how to get a console

We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the Sony games console to slow to a crawl.But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon – although it remains to be seen if this trend will continue into January. If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.Read more:Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience9 best PS5 games for every kind of playerThe best January sales tech deals this yearCheck stock from UK PS5 retailers below:VeryArgosScanGameSmyths ToysPlayStation DirectAOAmazonShopToJohn Lewis & PartnersAsdaCurrysTescoBTEEBox.co.ukStudio
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

AMD rumored to release new Radeon Super Resolution image scaling tech

AMD is seemingly preparing another method of full-screen gaming resolution scaling with Radeon Super Resolution. Referred to as RSR in short, AMD’s image scaling tech could help users gain better performance in certain titles. This information comes via a report from VideoCardz, which compiled these new details. As a rumor, this is mostly speculation for now, so remain skeptical until we get some kind of confirmation from AMD.
COMPUTERS
pcinvasion.com

AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution will soon be supported in over 70 titles

AMD is planning for FidelityFX Super Resolution to be supported in over 70 titles. This was announced in a post from AMD’s own community forum celebrating the milestone. It’s certainly an impressive number of titles considering FidelityFX Super Resolution only came out six months ago. This is also great news for anyone who owns an AMD graphics card or for those who hope to get one soon.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

CES 2022: Alienware’s Concept Nyx lets you game anywhere in your home

Many of us assume that the future of gaming is game-streaming, where we’ll be able to stream to our phones, computers, and TVs, straight from the cloud. But Dell’s Alienware has come up with a slightly different concept of the future of gaming — Concept Nyx. Concept Nyx is built around the idea of gaming wherever you want to in the home, streaming from a central computer that can share games through a local wireless network. This concept means that a decent wireless network is still required. But, many of the issues around things like latency and bandwidth are either solved...
ELECTRONICS
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Continues Box Office Domination, Crosses $600 Million in North America

Another weekend, another chance for Sony’s superhero adventure “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to flex its box office dominance. The comic book sequel, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s favorite neighborhood web-slinger, towered over domestic box office charts for the third weekend in a row. “No Way Home” captured $52.7 million over the New Year’s holiday frame, boosting its domestic tally to $609 million. It extends an epic streak for the latest Spidey adventure as the lone blockbuster to deliver the kind of ticket sales it would have been expected to make in pre-pandemic times. It now ranks as the 10th-highest grossing domestic...
NFL
PCGamesN

Today’s free Epic game is the entire Tomb Raider trilogy, gasp

December 30, 2021: As strongly rumoured, the full Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy is now available for free on the Epic Games Store – and not just for 24 hours. The entire Tomb Raider survivor trilogy is the free Epic Games Store title for today, December 30 – meaning that anyone with an Epic account can claim three of the finest action-adventure games on PC for nothing, an excellent way to cap off the year.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy