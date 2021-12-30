ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Canada’s Ontario to shorten COVID-19 isolation period for vaccinated patients

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Ontario will from Friday shorten the isolation period for vaccinated individuals with COVID-19 to five days...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

State of emergency declared in Montreal as COVID numbers soar

MONTREAL (WCAX) - Montreal has declared a state of emergency as COVID cases in Quebec hit their highest single-day numbers. The previous state of emergency lasted 17 months and was lifted in August. High vaccination rates and vaccine passports had raised hopes of beating COVID. The province of Quebec said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
drugstorenews.com

CDC updates and shortens recommended isolation and quarantine period for COVID-19

The change is motivated by science showing that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness. On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Spain cuts COVID-19 isolation to seven days from 10

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain on Wednesday reduced the isolation period for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to seven days from 10, the health ministry said, even as new infections hit record highs. The Spanish decision, taken unanimously at a meeting between Health Minister Carolina Darias and regional health chiefs,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Reuters#Canadian
whbl.com

China reports 195 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 30 vs 207 a day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 195 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 30, from 207 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday. Of the new infections, 166 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 156 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
whbl.com

Belgium to buy 10,000 courses each of Pfizer and Merck COVID-19 pills

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium will buy 10,000 courses each of the COVID-19 antiviral oral treatments developed by Pfizer and Merck & CO, a spokesman for the health ministry said in an emailed statement. Belgium’s health minister said in early December that the government was in talks with Merck for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Sewage survey shows Omicron spreading to most regions in Italy

MILAN (Reuters) – A survey of wastewater showed the Omicron coronavirus variant spreading to a majority of regions of Italy in December, the government’s National Health Institute said on Monday. The research found the highly contagious variant in the sewage systems of 14 of the country’s 20 regions...
MarketWatch

Pfizer, BioNTech say initial lab study showed 3 doses of COVID-19 vaccine neutralized omicron variant

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said results from an "initial laboratory study" showed that their COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the omicron variant of the coronavirus after three doses, or the full two-dose regimen plus a booster shot. The drug makers said those who received just two does of the vaccine showed, on average, a more than 25-fold reduction in neutralization against the omicron variant. The research is very preliminary. The companies did not say how many people they gathered sera from, and it was released in a news release, not a preprint or peer-reviewed medical study. "Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it's clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19." Pfizer's stock rose 0.4% in premarket trading and BioNTech shares shed 1.6%, while futures for the S&P 500 rallied 0.5%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
whbl.com

New Turkish COVID-19 cases surge 30% – health ministry data

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Daily new coronavirus cases in Turkey surged 30% on Monday to 26,099, health ministry data showed, the highest percentage rise this year, as the health minister warned about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Turkey’s daily case levels have been below or about 20,000 in...
WORLD
whbl.com

Turkey registers +36,000 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April 29

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey logged 36,684 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number of daily infections since April 29, health ministry data showed, as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged citizens to get booster vaccinations. Turkey also recorded 142 deaths from the virus, according to the data. Daily deaths...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy