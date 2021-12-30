How college athletes are getting paid from brand sponsorships as NIL marketing takes off

Whether or not credits that you’ve earned at one school will transfer to another depends mostly on the accepting school. If the school you hope to attend feels that the material covered in a course is similar to what it offers, the new school will likely accept the credits. That’s also true for credit you may have earned through military training. So, the first step in transferring credits is to look for schools that will accept what you already have. After all, the more credits you are able to transfer, the less you’ll have to spend on new courses and the more quickly you will be able to use those credits to finish your degree.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO