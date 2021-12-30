San Angelo Bed Bath and Beyond to close in January

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Bed Bath and Beyond will close permanently early next year.

According to staff, the location at 4169 Sunset Drive will shutter on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

The news comes more than a year after the national chain announced it would be closing hundreds of stores across the country after sales numbers were reduced during the height of the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

