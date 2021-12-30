ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Bed Bath and Beyond to close in January

By Jeff Caldwell
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Bed Bath and Beyond will close permanently early next year.

According to staff, the location at 4169 Sunset Drive will shutter on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

The news comes more than a year after the national chain announced it would be closing hundreds of stores across the country after sales numbers were reduced during the height of the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest local stories of 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 2021 was an eventful and challenging year for the people of the Concho Valley. From the water crisis and winter freeze to the return of the Rodeo, these are the stories our readers thought were most important this year. 6. 4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Permian Basin On the evening of Sunday, […]
Walmart, Sam's Club to dispense authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication

TEXAS – Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, in Texas through the U.S. The Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program starts December 30. Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication. The medication is only available with a prescription […]
TGC Health Department reports 258 COVID-19 cases: new all-time high

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 258 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Thursday, December 30, 2021. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. TGC Health Department also confirms an additional COVID-19 related death, a unvaccinated Tom Green […]
2.5 magnitude aftershock hits Permian Basin after largest recorded quake

MIDLAND, Texas – A 2.5 magnitude aftershock hit the Permian Basin just before 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The aftershock follows the largest recorded earthquake, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake, in the Permian Basin. The epicenter of the aftershock was located about 12 miles north of Stanton, Texas […]
KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday January 1st

Colder air moving into the Concho Valley with temperatures dropping nearly 20 degree when the cold front pushes through. Temperatures will continue to plummet through the evening and overnight hours with lows dropping into the lower 20s and upper teens. Colder across the region and most of the state tomorrow. Afternoon highs will struggle to […]
KLST Evening Forecast: Friday December 31st

Some may be ringing out their clothes while ringing in the new year. Isolated showers and storms will continue to move eastward and into the Concho Valley this evening. Temperatures will kept slightly cooler for some parts of the Concho Valley, but in the southeast, locations were able to heat up into the upper 70s. […]
