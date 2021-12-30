ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. airline group seeks 5G wireless deployment delay near airports

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - A U.S. trade group representing major passenger and cargo airlines asked the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday to halt deployment of new 5G wireless service at some airport locations.

AT&T and Verizon Communications are set on Jan. 5 to deploy C-Band spectrum 5G wireless service that they won in an $80 billion government auction. The aviation industry and the Federal Aviation Administration have raised concerns about potential interference of 5G with sensitive aircraft electronics like radio altimeters that could delay or divert flights.

