OBITUARY: Thonda Lee Jones

By Williamson Source
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 3 days ago
THONDA LEE JONES, passed away on December 28, 2021 surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her father, Tony Pentecost. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years,...

