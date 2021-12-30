ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada’s Ontario to shorten COVID-19 isolation period for vaccinated patients

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Ontario will from Friday shorten the isolation period for vaccinated individuals with COVID-19 to five days...

Tyler Morning Telegraph

CDC shortens recommended isolation, quarantine period relating to COVID-19

The recommended amount of time for isolation as it relates to COVID-19 has been shortened, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday. The CDC has shortened the recommended time for isolation for people with COVID-19 to five days, previously 10 days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others.
WCAX

State of emergency declared in Montreal as COVID numbers soar

MONTREAL (WCAX) - Montreal has declared a state of emergency as COVID cases in Quebec hit their highest single-day numbers. The previous state of emergency lasted 17 months and was lifted in August. High vaccination rates and vaccine passports had raised hopes of beating COVID. The province of Quebec said...
94.3 Jack FM

India’s Serum Institute applies for full approval of Covishield vaccine

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Serum Institute Of India has applied to the country’s drug regulator and the health ministry for full market authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, the company’s chief executive said in a tweet on Friday. Serum Institute produces AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name...
Mexico reports 143 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299,428

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 143 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,428. The ministry also reported 10,037 new cases, bringing the total to 3,979,723. The ministry has previously said the...
Israel approves fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for people over 60 and medical staff

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel will offer a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60 and to medical staff, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday amid a surge in Omicron variant infections, saying the country’s top medical officer had approved the shot. (Reporting by Jeffrey Heller)
KXAN

What is Covaxin, the COVID vaccine not approved in the US?

Dr. Anthony Fauci this week addressed Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine made in India that has not been approved in the U.S. but is finding its way into the social media feeds of the American public. So why the interest in Covaxin? How does it compare to the vaccines currently available in the United States?
MarketWatch

Pfizer, BioNTech say initial lab study showed 3 doses of COVID-19 vaccine neutralized omicron variant

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said results from an "initial laboratory study" showed that their COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the omicron variant of the coronavirus after three doses, or the full two-dose regimen plus a booster shot. The drug makers said those who received just two does of the vaccine showed, on average, a more than 25-fold reduction in neutralization against the omicron variant. The research is very preliminary. The companies did not say how many people they gathered sera from, and it was released in a news release, not a preprint or peer-reviewed medical study. "Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it's clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19." Pfizer's stock rose 0.4% in premarket trading and BioNTech shares shed 1.6%, while futures for the S&P 500 rallied 0.5%.
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
Greek COVID-19 infections set to hit one-day high

ATHENS (Reuters) – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are expected to hit a fresh daily record on Tuesday, topping 15,000, the Greek health minister said, after announcing tighter curbs a day earlier. “Today, already in an assessment this morning, we are above 15,000 cases, meaning we will have the highest...
Russia confirms 103 Omicron cases of COVID-19

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has now confirmed 103 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Anna Popova, the head of state consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said in an interview on state television on Thursday. Popova said Omicron coming to Russia was inevitable and that all new arrivals from risk zones...
FOX59

UK makes omicron contingency plans for hospitals, schools

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has been making contingency plans in case hospitals, schools and other workplaces are hit by major staff shortages amid the country’s record-breaking spike in coronavirus infections. Public sector workplaces have been preparing for staff absences ranging from 10% to 25% as COVID-19 sickens more people or forces them to […]
