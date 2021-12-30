Police body-camera footage released from death of Allison Lakie

Bodycam footage of the "chaotic" police shooting of a teenager in a California department store was released Monday, as critics claimed officers were all-too-ready to open fire. Fourteen-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta was in a changing room when a stray bullet fired by a policeman came through the wall and hit her, killing her instantly. Valentina was shopping in a Los Angeles store with her mother in the pre-Christmas rush, buying clothes for her "quinceanera", the coming-of-age ceremony celebrated by Latin Americans. Police say they were called to the Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood on Thursday because of reports of a possible shooting.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO