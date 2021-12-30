ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Police body-camera footage released from death of Allison Lakie

By John Frasier
localsyr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSYR-TV) — New York Attorney General Letitia James released on Thursday the body-cam video footage from the Syracuse Police Department that was obtained as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Allison Lakie. Some...

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 3

Jennifer Cull
3d ago

drugs are so detrimental to our society. she was a very disturbed person and nothing would help. she was coming down and her mental state was confused and determined.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fishkill police release identity of body found in woods

TOWN OF FISHKILL – The body found in the woods at the end of Greenwood Drive in the Beacon Hills section of Fishkill on Friday morning has been positively identified as that of a 30-year-old woman that had last been seen on December 27. Fishkill Police Lieutenant Paul Schettino confirmed the identity to Mid-Hudson News on Friday afternoon.
FISHKILL, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
CBS New York

NYPD: Victim’s Father Arrested After Deadly Staten Island Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said Saturday the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting on Staten Island is the victim’s father. The shooting happened on Bay Street in the Rosebank section Friday around 7:30 p.m. Police found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest lying on the sidewalk. He was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead. Joseph Leone, 57, was arrested and charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Editor’s note: This story was first published Jan. 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

Police seeking assistance identifying individual on trail camera

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police are attempting to identify an individual whose photo was captured on a trail camera. According to a press release from New York State Police, the individual was involved in multiple burglaries in the area of County Route 41 and Loomis Road in Richland.
RICHLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Attorney General#Police#Public Trust#Osi
CBS LA

LAPD Release Body-Cam Footage After Killing Teen Bystander

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dramatic new video was released Monday of the LAPD’s deadly accidental shooting of an innocent 14-year-old girl inside a Burlington store in North Hollywood. The LAPD released the video – four days after the confrontation – in which they say they got a 911 call of shots fired inside the store. Valentina Orellana-Peralta (Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi LLP) The security video began with 24-year-old Daniel Elena Lopez, who had an extensive criminal record, being caught on camera inside the store with swinging a bike lock at customers and repeatedly violently attacking multiple women. At one point, he shoved someone...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

California police release bodycam footage of teen store shooting

Bodycam footage of the "chaotic" police shooting of a teenager in a  California department store was released Monday, as critics claimed officers were all-too-ready to open fire. Fourteen-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta was in a changing room when a stray bullet fired by a policeman came through the wall and hit her, killing her instantly. Valentina was shopping in a Los Angeles store with her mother in the pre-Christmas rush, buying clothes for her "quinceanera", the coming-of-age ceremony celebrated by Latin Americans. Police say they were called to the Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood on Thursday because of reports of a possible shooting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
calcoasttimes.com

Paso Robles police release body cam video of fatal shooting

Paso Robles police released body cam video on Wednesday of a fatal officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex on July 6. Multiple members of the of the San Luis Obispo Regional Special Weapons and Tactics Team shot and killed Steven Adam Calderon, 32, following a more than eight hour-long standoff, which included several exchanges of gunfire. A SLO County District Attorney Office investigation recently ended, though the report has not yet been released.
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy