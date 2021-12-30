ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabian Gonzales trial to be rescheduled due to COVID exposure

By Allison Giron
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The jury trial for Fabian Gonzales has been delayed, according to a spokesperson from the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The decision to delay the trial was made Thursday after a COVID-19 exposure was reported.

Gonzales was scheduled to stand trial for his role in the Victoria Martens case next week. Gonzales is accused of child abuse resulting in death for allegedly failing to protect 10-year-old Martens who was murdered in her northwest Albuquerque apartment in 2016. Gonzales is also accused of helping dismember her body.

Victoria Martens Related Coverage ➛

