After signing a three-year contract extension, Patrick Mekari remains willing to line up wherever the Ravens ask. Mekari took over as the starting right tackle this season and has played at a high level despite having little experience at the position. It wasn't the original plan for Mekari to play right tackle, but with All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) out for the season after Week 1, Alejandro Villanueva moved from right tackle to left tackle and Mekari found his home on the right side.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO