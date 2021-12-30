ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow ends lower for first time in 7 sessions as Santa Claus Rally fades in penultimate day of 2021

By Thornton McEnery, Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZZ3a_0dZO6F5B00
Chinese tourists with facial masks stand in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 3, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. - Wall Street stocks rose early Monday, bouncing after Friday's rout as markets monitored the coronavirus at the start of a week with key economic data and earnings reports. The Dow suffered the worst losses of the year on Friday as the death toll from the virus continued to climb and the ailment spread to additional countries. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images) By johannes eisele/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
MARKET SNAPSHOT https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wmtdp_0dZO6F5B00

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Thursday, halting a multisession win streak for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials, which both touched intraday records before a drift higher faded in the second-to-last session of 2021.

Distracted investors were watching the final economic reports of this calendar year, including a weekly U.S. update on those seeking unemployment insurance benefits, which held at a 52-year low.

Sign up for our Market Watch Newsletters here .

How did stock benchmarks perform?
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed down 90.55 points, or 0.3%, to 36,398.08, after establishing an intraday record at 36,679.44 early in the session.
  • The S&P 500 index (SPX) fell 14.33 points, or 0.3%, to close at 4,778.73, after setting its own intraday record at 4,808.93 Thursday morning.
  • The Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) declined 24.65 points to 15,741.56, a 0.2% loss.

On Wednesday , the Dow rose 90.42 points, or 0.3%, ending at a record 36,488.63, and marking its 45th record close of 2021; the S&P 500 gained 6.71 points, or 0.1%, finishing at a record 4,793.06, for its 70th record close of 2021. The Nasdaq Composite, however, shed 15.51 points, or 0.1%, closing at 15,766.22.

The week, month and year

For the week, the Dow is headed for a gain of 1.2%, the S&P 500 is looking at a 1.1% gain, the Nasdaq Composite was looking at a 0.6% rise over the period. For the month and year, the Dow was on track for 5.5% rise in December and a 18.9% gain for 2021, the S&P 500 is looking at a 4.6% rise for the month so far and a 27.2% gain in the year to date, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.3% on the month to date and 22.1% on the year.

What drove the market?

The Dow finished lower for the first time in seven sessions, halting its longest streak of gains in 11 months, as bullishness on Wall Street took a pause, despite a report showing that labor shortages and demand for workers are overshadowing concerns about omicron at the moment.

U.S. Labor Department data show that 198,000 applied for unemployment benefits during the week ended Dec. 25, leaving new jobless claims around a 52-year low amid the spread of omicron.

Initial jobless claims fell slightly from a revised 206,000 two weeks ago, based on new government data. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast new claims to total a seasonally adjusted 205,000.

That optimism sparked a nice run-up in morning trading but didn’t hold up thanks to traders’ annual year-end ennui.

“End-of-year trading is always thin, traders have one eye on the market and one on end-of-year wrap-ups,” said Baird market strategist Michael Antonelli. “Most people are looking forward to the start of 2022 and a fresh year with new ideas and themes.”

Along with jobless claims evidence in recent weeks suggests that the omicron variant of COVID, with preliminary data showing it results in milder symptoms than earlier strains of coronavirus, hasn’t dented key parts of the economy yet.

The number of Americans now in the hospital with COVID-19 is running at around 60,000, or about half the figure seen in January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported, even though new daily cases are at a record .

It is unlikely that hospitalization numbers will ever rise to their previous peak, Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School Public Health, told the Associated Press . Vaccines and treatments developed since last year have made it easier to curb the spread of the virus and minimize serious effects among people with breakthrough infections.

“Its going to take some time for people to get attuned to the fact that cases don’t matter the same way they did in the past,” Adalja said. “We have a lot of defense against it.” But even with fewer people hospitalized compared with past surges, the virus can wreak havoc on hospitals and healthcare workers, he added.

In addition, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said Thursday that a South African Phase 3 study showed that its booster shot of its vaccine was 85% effective in preventing COVID-19-related hospitalization.

Beyond the joblessness data, Chicago Business Barometer, also known as the Chicago PMI, rose to 63.1 in December up from 61.8 last month. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had forecast a reading of 62. Any reading above 50 signals growth, and numbers above 60 are considered exceptional.

In housing, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.11% for the week ending Dec. 30, Freddie Mac FMC reported Thursday. That is up six basis points from the previous week, and up from an average of 2.67%, at this time last year.

There will be no data on Friday in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Equity markets in the U.S., however, are set to open as usual and will see regular trading hours on New Year’s Eve , though bonds will close an hour early.

Which companies were in focus? How did other assets fare?
  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury note TMUBMUSD10Y was at 1.514%, down 2.8 basis points but holding above 1.5%. Yields for debt rise as prices falls.
  • The ICE U.S. Dollar Index DXY , a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, was flat.
  • Oil futures fell, with the U.S. benchmark CL00 traded 43 cents, or 0.6%, higher to settle at $76.99 a barrel.
  • Gold futures GC00 for February delivery GCG22 were up 0.5% to close at $1,814.10 an ounce.
  • Bitcoin BTCUSD was up 1.5% at around $47,147.70.
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 index SXXP closed 0.2% higher, while London markets finished down 0.2%.
  • In Asian trade, the Shanghai Composite SHCOMP ended 0.6% higher, while the Hang Seng Index HSI edged up 0.1%. China’s CSI 300 000300 booked a 0.8% advance.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

HaschiCorp started at sector weight at KeyBanc Capital

These are the stocks Wall Street analysts heavily favor for 2022 and also expect to rise the most. Tomi Kilgore is MarketWatch's deputy investing and corporate news editor and is based in New York. You can follow him on Twitter @TomiKilgore. Copyright © 2022 MarketWatch, Inc. All rights reserved.
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P futures near record high in bright start to year

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Tesla charges ahead on better-than-expected deliveries. * Oil majors up after crude prices rise on tight supply. * Futures up: Dow 0.43%, S&P 0.52%, Nasdaq 0.61% (Adds comment,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#U S Labor Department#Dow#Santa Claus Rally#Chinese#Getty Images#Market Watch Newsletters#Spx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Tesla stock price target raised to $295 from $250 at J.P. Morgan

Look for the best dividend-paying stocks to stay in the money in 2022 and beyond. Tomi Kilgore is MarketWatch's deputy investing and corporate news editor and is based in New York. You can follow him on Twitter @TomiKilgore. Copyright © 2022 MarketWatch, Inc. All rights reserved. By using this...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Traders Look to January to Set the Tone for 2022

After an early start for the Santa Claus rally in the third week of December, stocks were able to move higher last Monday but then drifted a little lower throughout the week. The Santa Claus rally technically goes into the first two trading days of January, so St. Nick has two more days to help investors. This morning he’s getting help from the Russell 2000 futures (/RTY) which are leading other equity indices higher.
STOCKS
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Stocks Notch Big Gains in 2021

Wall Street closed out 2021 on another banner year. All the major averages faired very well, thanks in part to reopening after COVID lockdowns, and the Federal Reserve keeping its key short-term interest rate near zero.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St ends 2021 with big gain

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Monday on 2022′s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain. Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. Markets in Japan, China and Australia were closed. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index slipped Friday amid lingering...
STOCKS
CNBC

European stocks buoyant as new year trading gets off to a positive start

LONDON — European stocks kicked off 2022 with a bang on Monday, with most major regional indexes higher on the first trading day of the new year. Germany's DAX was up 0.9% around midday while France's CAC 40 was 1.2% higher. Italy's FTSE MIB rose just over 1% after a flat start to the session and Spain's IBEX was 0.9% higher.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

67K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy