Town collects donations for holiday drive to support veterans

Four state elected officials collected more than 3,000 diapers and two dozen packages of baby wipes and formula to help support local parenting families in need this holiday season. Last Tuesday, the officials delivered the donated items to the Upper Darby Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Clinic and Maternity Care...
The History Museum of Burke County has a new exhibit featuring unusual vintage currency, thanks to the Riddle family. Marsha Riddle, widow of the late Dr. J. Iverson Riddle, for whom the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center is named, was on hand to see the exhibit officially installed Wednesday, Nov. 10, along with her son, Iverson Riddle. The display features 66 antique bank notes mounted in three frames.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Food delivery service Waitr made a special holiday delivery to a local food bank Monday afternoon, providing food donations that were collected in the Hattiesburg area. The items were delivered to the Edwards Street Fellowship Center Food Pantry, as it was the completion of the company’s...
For the month of November, Mrs. Mitchell’s and Mrs. Staszefski’s 3rd grade classes at Kosciusko Middle Elementary, collected socks for the veterans at the Kosciusko Veteran’s Home. Together, they collected over 200 pairs of socks.
Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion of New York’s annual statewide donation drive to benefit families in need across the state. Donations of new unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies were collected to assist community-based organizations during the holiday giving season. “As we near the holidays, we are eager...
Three Rehoboth teens collected generous donations from their neighbors in Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club for the Rehoboth Community Resource Center. Students Paige Barnhart, Zoe Brafman and MaryKate Barnhart said their school song at The Hill School states, “The backs of each, the strength of all.”. “Truer words...
The Bristol Republican Town Committee and Marilyn's Pub and Restaurant recently collected toy donations in support of area families and the Bristol Police Department annual toy drive. The groups thanked all who donated and wished them a happy holiday season.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -In Colorado Springs, veteran organizations are getting involved in helping those affected by the Marshall fire. Disgruntled Vets, 22 Until None, and other local veteran groups have teamed up to collect supplies for families. Organizers say when they saw photos and videos of the devastation, they...
The Decade Dames of Cleveland, a nonprofit organization that helps the homeless, senior citizens, veterans and other community members in need, is holding a donation drive for veterans. Through Jan. 5, the Dames are collecting blankets and warm clothing layers for homeless veterans in the Cleveland area. A collection bin...
A winter clothing drive is underway to get families the supplies they need. Warm Hands, Warm Hearts was started 14 years ago by Laura Fogle, DDS, a local orthodontist who wanted to help. Last year, her office collected more than 600 items. (Dec. 21, 2021)
The scholar above (Alexa) received her unique gift of a Harvard sweatshirt this holiday season. United Way of Santa Barbara County’s (UWSBC) 2021 Holiday Gift Drive supported over 200 children throughout the county this year. Workplaces and individual donors adopted students and fulfilled each child’s unique wish list. In addition to receiving gifts from workplaces and individual donors, gifts were also received from various events (such as UCSB Arts & Lectures concerts at the Arlington and Women United Holiday event). All presents were provided to families in need that were identified by participating schools and organizations.
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Hundreds of people showed up to donate at the NBC 10 Cares Holiday Blood Drive. "Thankfully, people have heeded the call for the blood emergency," said Kara LeBlanc, with the Rhode Island Blood Center. Donations down at a time when need is up. Monday's blood...
A number of charitable organizations have emerged over the past 20 years in support of children of fallen U.S. soldiers serving the Middle East. They work in harmony with local communities to fill in for a lost parent, mentor and the giant gap in lost financial security. One in particular has done very hard, good and valuable work. Consider lending a hand this holiday season.
We at the VFW Post 7977 would like to nominate Adam Green (owner of Mac’s BBQ) for his great charity events throughout the year. His motivation and caring were critical in raising money for local Veterans and bringing the community back together again. Tony Dunbar, VFW Post 7977. Adam...
BRISTOL – Thanks to the support of the community, the Veterans Strong Community Center was able to deliver Christmas gifts to veterans at several local skilled nursing facilities. The Secret Santa collection was spearheaded by Amy Wernicki, board president of the Veterans Strong Community Center, which is located in...
Eleven members of the Canyons Aquatic Club, along with their coaches and parents, recently visited the Veteran Center and presented the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative with a card, cap and a $1,000 check for the center. The aquatics club held a fund raiser by selling special swim caps to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Friendship Room in Steubenville received a big donation on Monday. Two trucks filled with blankets, food, gifts, and more were unloaded in front of the non-profit. The items will go to Friendship Room guests, as needed. Delores Lopez of Follansbee organized the drive; it's...
Pasadena fitness facility Aion Training collected over 200 toys for its annual toy drive from Nov. 17 to Dec. 4 in support of Chapcare. “My goal is always to use the gym as a medium to do a little bit more,” said Marcus McDuffie, founder of Aion Training. “Especially after the rough year that everyone’s had, it just seems right to be able to give back in some way.”
TORRINGTON – The Torrington Police Department figuratively “adopted” six Torrington seniors this Christmas, collecting items and cash from generous community members and delivering the gifts to the seniors. TPD Chief Matt Johnson said the team likes to do something special each Christmas season to help them embrace...
