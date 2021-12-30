Town collects donations for holiday drive to support veterans

The scholar above (Alexa) received her unique gift of a Harvard sweatshirt this holiday season. United Way of Santa Barbara County’s (UWSBC) 2021 Holiday Gift Drive supported over 200 children throughout the county this year. Workplaces and individual donors adopted students and fulfilled each child’s unique wish list. In addition to receiving gifts from workplaces and individual donors, gifts were also received from various events (such as UCSB Arts & Lectures concerts at the Arlington and Women United Holiday event). All presents were provided to families in need that were identified by participating schools and organizations.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO