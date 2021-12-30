JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Jefferson City's Public Safety Committee unanimously voted Thursday morning to move forward with hiring incentives for police officers and communications operators.

The proposal will now go to the city council for approval. If approved, the Jefferson City Police Department plans to start offering the following incentives in March:

$10,000 for POST-certified officers;

$5,000 for non-POST-certified officers;

$5,000 for experienced communications operators; and,

$2,500 for communications operators with no prior experience.

Right now, JCPD says its average annual salary is approximately $63,000.

JCPD Chief Roger Schroeder said in the meeting that the department was at a critical point when it comes to staffing.

Currently, Schroeder said the department has 11 officer vacancies and more officials are expected to retire in the near future. He noted that while many more people than normal are leaving police forces across the nation, no one is joining the forces.

The department employs 90 sworn officers and 44 civilians.

Schroeder said it usually takes a year to get candidates trained and on the job.

For that reason, the incentives are greater for trained officers, as it would allow them to join the police force in three to four months and the department wouldn't have to pay for training.

JCPD plans to pay for the incentives by moving funds from personnel services.

The post Jefferson City Police Department proposes hiring incentives to combat staffing shortage appeared first on ABC17NEWS .