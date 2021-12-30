Elected officials should make transparency their New Year’s resolution

I’m trying a new approach to New Year’s resolutions this year. Instead of worrying about everything I’d like to change about myself, I’m going to focus on what I’d like to change about everyone else. In other words, this year I’m making New Year’s resolutions for other people. I don’t know why I didn’t think of it before. It’s a lot more fun than the old way and I’m sure it will be every bit as effective.

