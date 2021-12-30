Elected officials should make transparency their New Year’s resolution

If the idea of making New Year’s resolutions fills you with dread, consider ditching the tradition. Science suggests most people who set resolutions each year don’t stick with them and mental health experts say other strategies for adopting healthier habits work better. A frequently cited study, published in...
City of Lynn elected officials can learn a lesson from the late-fall ward and precinct redistricting snafu, and make clear communication a top priority for 2022. Angry City Council members
I’m trying a new approach to New Year’s resolutions this year. Instead of worrying about everything I’d like to change about myself, I’m going to focus on what I’d like to change about everyone else. In other words, this year I’m making New Year’s resolutions for other people. I don’t know why I didn’t think of it before. It’s a lot more fun than the old way and I’m sure it will be every bit as effective.
