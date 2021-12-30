ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. oil's 7-session rally helps to deepen climb to highs not seen since late November

By Mark Decambre
 4 days ago
U.S. oil futures end higher Thursday, with crude turning positive intraday as fading omicron concerns and signs of strong uptake of energy-related assets helped to support year-end buying. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery (CLG22) (CL00) traded 43 cents, or 0.6%, higher to end at $76.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after the U.S. benchmark rose 0.8% on Wednesday. The current streak of gains is the longest since an eight-session rally ended Feb. 10, FactSet data show.

