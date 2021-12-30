ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Is the U.S. stock market closed on Friday for New Year’s Eve? No. It isn’t even closed on Monday. Here’s why!

By Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32etNP_0dZO5ROS00
Youths pose for pictures after getting their hands and face painted ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations in Amritsar on December 30, 2021. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP) (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images) By narinder nanu/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
MARKET EXTRA https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAPY8_0dZO5ROS00

Blame it on an obscure rule. For the first time in a decade, there will be no U.S. stock-market closure in observance of New Year’s Day which falls on a Saturday.

U.S. markets will be open on Friday Dec. 31, which is New Year’s Eve, and operators of the New York Stock Exchange are not designating Jan. 3, the first Monday in 2022, as a holiday in lieu of New Year’s Day either.

The last time this sort of calendar event transpired was on New Year’s Eve in 2010.

How rare is this calendar event? Assuming that it was applied since 1928, it would have occurred 13 times from 1928.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQFnU_0dZO5ROS00

The lack of a New Year’s Day respite for stock traders is the result of NYSE Rule 7.2 , which stipulates that the exchange will be closed either Friday or the following Monday if the holiday falls on a weekend, unless “unusual business conditions exist, such as the ending of a monthly or yearly accounting period.”

In this case, the last day of December is a trifecta of accounting dates, including month-, quarter- and year-end dates, and comes as markets have experienced a year end rally.

Although U.S. bond markets also will be open on Friday, the trading body that oversees fixed-income trading, The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommends a 2 p.m. close for trading in bonds, such as the 10-year Treasury note (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) an hour earlier.

For its part, the U.S. stock market this year has seen its best start to a Santa Claus rally, usually defined as trading during the last five sessions of the year and the first two days of the new year, in a couple of decades .

Investors have essentially dismissed concerns about the economic impact of the omicron variant of COVID. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the S&P 500 (SPX) were on track for gains of about 5% or better in December and have risen by at least 1.5% on the week, while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) was looking at a gain of about 2% on the month and 1% on the week, as of Thursday afternoon.

Sign up for our MarketWatch Newsletters here .

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

The S&P 500 beat both Dow, and Nasdaq in 2021 by the widest margin in 24 years. Here’s what history says happens in 2022.

While the music played, investors kept dancing, paraphrasing a line from former Citigroup C, -0.07%. Purchasers of U.S. stocks have danced to the tune of a record rise for the broad-market S&P 500 index in 2021 and are eager to glean clues on what follows in the coming year which many expect to be filled with uncertainty even if pandemic worries begin to ebb.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks end lower Friday, with S&P 500 still booking 26.9% annual gain for 2021

Stocks ended modestly lower on New Year's Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing its grip on slight gains late in the year's final session. The blue-chip index shed about 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, still enough to solidify a 1.1% weekly gain, 5.4% advance for December and a quarterly climb of 7.4%. For the year, the Dow rose a robust 18.7%. That compares with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.9% on the year, after also ended Friday's session lower by about 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 21.4% gain for 2021, while closing down 0.6% Friday.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#U S Markets#Bond Markets#First Monday#Financial Markets#Narinder Nanu Afp#Getty#Narinder Nanu#Nyse#Treasury
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 0.33% to $299.00 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. The stock's fall snapped a seven-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $2.65 short of its 52-week high ($301.65), which the company achieved on December 30th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. small-cap stocks will probably lag the S&P 500 next year, says DataTrek. Here’s why.

U.S. small-cap stocks will probably underperform the S&P 500 index in 2022, according to DataTrek Research. “Our reasoning is straightforward,” wrote DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note Thursday. “This asset class needs the tailwind of lower US corporate high yield spreads over Treasuries to outperform large caps, but spreads are already at/near their historical lows.”
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

67K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy