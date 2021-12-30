ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.41% higher to $344.36 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.16% to 15,741.56 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.97 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) fell 0.77% to $339.32, Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) fell 0.31% to $2,924.01, and Twitter Inc. (TWTR) rose 3.98% to $44.46. Trading volume (10.5 M) remained 12.3 million below its 50-day average volume of 22.9 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

These are the stocks Wall Street analysts heavily favor for 2022 and also expect to rise the most.
