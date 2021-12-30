ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7zyC_0dZO5JZs00

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcHPR_0dZO5JZs00

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.44% higher to $172.31 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's sixth consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $7.61 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Roche Holding AG Part. Cert. (RHHVF) fell 0.44% to $415.50, Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) rose 0.25% to $77.14, and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) rose 1.42% to $58.40. Trading volume (4.2 M) remained 3.3 million below its 50-day average volume of 7.5 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#The Stock Market#Merck Co#Roche Holding Ag Part#Rhhvf#Pfizer Inc#Automated Insights#Dow Jones#Factset
MarketWatch

HaschiCorp started at sector weight at KeyBanc Capital

These are the stocks Wall Street analysts heavily favor for 2022 and also expect to rise the most. Tomi Kilgore is MarketWatch's deputy investing and corporate news editor and is based in New York. You can follow him on Twitter @TomiKilgore. Copyright © 2022 MarketWatch, Inc. All rights reserved.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Stocks Notch Big Gains in 2021

Wall Street closed out 2021 on another banner year. All the major averages faired very well, thanks in part to reopening after COVID lockdowns, and the Federal Reserve keeping its key short-term interest rate near zero.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla stock price target raised to $295 from $250 at J.P. Morgan

Look for the best dividend-paying stocks to stay in the money in 2022 and beyond. Tomi Kilgore is MarketWatch's deputy investing and corporate news editor and is based in New York. You can follow him on Twitter @TomiKilgore. Copyright © 2022 MarketWatch, Inc. All rights reserved. By using this...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amlyx Pharmaceuticals sets IPO terms, as the company could be valued at up to $1.1 billion

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. AMLX, disclosed Monday that it has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the Massachusetts-based developer of therapies to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) looks to raise up to $175.0 million. The company is offering 8.75 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $18 and $20 a share. With about 55.22 million shares expected to the outstanding after the IPO, the expected pricing could value the company at up to $1.10 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "AMLX." Goldman Sachs, SVB Leerink and Evercore ISI are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $59.6 million on grand revenue of $285,000 during the nine months ended Sept. 30, after a loss of $33.7 million on grant revenue of $300,000 in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

3 Explosive Stocks to Buy in 2022

Taking a buy-and-hold approach to the right growth stocks can be a path to life-changing returns. Consider that a $1,000 investment in e-commerce services provider Shopify made just five years ago would now be worth roughly $32,000. With that kind of incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

67K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy