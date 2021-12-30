ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

 3 days ago

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.77% to $339.32 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. Microsoft Corp. closed $10.35 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Apple Inc. (AAPL) fell 0.66% to $178.20, Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) fell 0.31% to $2,924.01, and SAP SE ADR (SAP) rose 0.26% to $140.40. Trading volume (15.8 M) remained 10.5 million below its 50-day average volume of 26.2 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

