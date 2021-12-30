ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBeUg_0dZO5Gvh00

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6FSm_0dZO5Gvh00

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 1.50% to $251.60 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.16% to 15,741.56 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $245.89 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Thursday, as AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) rose 0.42% to $135.93, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) fell 0.50% to $226.47, and AstraZeneca PLC ADR (AZN) fell 0.31% to $58.47. Trading volume (6.5 M) remained 5.6 million below its 50-day average volume of 12.1 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

HaschiCorp started at sector weight at KeyBanc Capital

These are the stocks Wall Street analysts heavily favor for 2022 and also expect to rise the most. Tomi Kilgore is MarketWatch's deputy investing and corporate news editor and is based in New York. You can follow him on Twitter @TomiKilgore. Copyright © 2022 MarketWatch, Inc. All rights reserved.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Day#Astrazeneca Plc#Amgen Inc#Nasdaq Composite Index#Moderna Inc#Mrna#Abbvie Inc#Abbv#Amgn#Astrazeneca Plc Adr#Automated Insights#Dow Jones#Factset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
stockmarket.com

Stock Futures Rise On First Trading Day Of 2022; EV Companies See Strong Consumer Demand Worldwide

Stock Market Futures Rise As First Trading Day Of The New Year Commences. Stock market futures are tilting higher in early morning trading as we kick off 2022. Even as investors consider the potential effects of resurging Covid cases, markets continue to press forward. More importantly, economic figures such as the December jobs report and minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s recent policy-setting meeting are on tap this week. Also, even with the current uptrend in markets this morning, the matter of inflation continues to hang over markets.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla stock price target raised to $295 from $250 at J.P. Morgan

Look for the best dividend-paying stocks to stay in the money in 2022 and beyond. Tomi Kilgore is MarketWatch's deputy investing and corporate news editor and is based in New York. You can follow him on Twitter @TomiKilgore. Copyright © 2022 MarketWatch, Inc. All rights reserved. By using this...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

67K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy