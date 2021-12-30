ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

 3 days ago

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slumped 0.31% to $2,924.01 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $95.32 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Apple Inc. (AAPL) fell 0.66% to $178.20, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) fell 0.77% to $339.32, and Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 0.41% to $344.36. Trading volume (743,549) remained 800,616 below its 50-day average volume of 1.5 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

