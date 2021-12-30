ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

 3 days ago

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIuZW_0dZO5COn00

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.25% higher to $612.09 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $88.90 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) fell 0.33% to $3,372.89, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) rose 0.68% to $155.93, and Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) remained unchanged. Trading volume (1.6 M) remained 1.6 million below its 50-day average volume of 3.2 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

HaschiCorp started at sector weight at KeyBanc Capital

These are the stocks Wall Street analysts heavily favor for 2022 and also expect to rise the most.
Tesla stock price target raised to $295 from $250 at J.P. Morgan

Look for the best dividend-paying stocks to stay in the money in 2022 and beyond.
Stock Futures Rise On First Trading Day Of 2022; EV Companies See Strong Consumer Demand Worldwide

Stock Market Futures Rise As First Trading Day Of The New Year Commences. Even as investors consider the potential effects of resurging Covid cases, markets continue to press forward. More importantly, economic figures such as the December jobs report and minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's recent policy-setting meeting are on tap this week. Also, even with the current uptrend in markets this morning, the matter of inflation continues to hang over markets.
