Tesla Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 3 days ago

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 1.46% to $1,070.34 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.16% to 15,741.56 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $173.15 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Toyota Motor Corp. ADR (TM) rose 0.22% to $184.08, General Motors Co. (GM) rose 1.57% to $58.13, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. ADR (HMC) rose 0.21% to $28.24. Trading volume (15.4 M) remained 13.0 million below its 50-day average volume of 28.4 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

STOCKS
#Tesla Inc#Gm#Tesla Shares#The Stock Market#Tsla#Toyota Motor Corp#Adr#Tm#General Motors Co#Honda Motor Co Ltd#Hmc#Automated Insights#Dow Jones#Factset
MarketWatch

