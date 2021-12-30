‘Station Eleven’ Episode 7 Recap: Excursions

Having established two core timelines in the season opener, with the latter coming in the final few moments, Station Eleven‘s second episode is weighted far heavier in the favour of latter-day Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis), and her traveling Shakespeare troupe. Where Jeevan (Himesh Patel) and young Kirsten (Matilda Lawler) formed the basis for the entire show’s premise, they are, this time, featured only in flashbacks which do well to tease the development of the world’s eventual descent into an apparent Last Of Us-esque wasteland. This narrative tactic, for this episode, is used well. We see Kirsten for who she is in her final form – justifiably cagey and conservative to newcomers – but are also drip-fed fleeting glances of key moments of her youth from the point that she met and locked down with Jeevan and his brother. However, should this editing method be maintained as is for the remaining eight episodes, you can’t help but wonder how long the mystery keeps the attentions of returning audiences.

