Police investigate after man burglarizes Bellevue businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a burglary investigation.
It happened early Wednesday morning in Bellevue.Man shot in Hermitage after witnessing car break-in, police say
Police say a man burglarized two businesses, the Nutrition Faktory and Jon Allen Salon — both on Highway 70.
The man was caught on surveillance video from one of the businesses. Police say he has a distinctive limp that can be seen in the video.
He fled in a dark-colored sedan occupied by at least one other person.
Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.
